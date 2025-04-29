ATM 2025: Arada unveils all new Nest Hotel brand with first property in Sharjah

Arada has introduced Nest Hotel, its first in-house hospitality brand, during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai.

The midscale hotel concept focuses on delivering an experience that combines comfort, community and convenience.

The first property under the new brand, Nest Hotel Aljada, is scheduled to open in October within Arada’s AED35 billion Aljada development in Sharjah.

Arada launches Nest Hotel

The hotel features 431 rooms across two buildings and represents the first completed property in Arada’s 1,031-key hotel and serviced apartment portfolio within the community.

“Nest Hotel embodies Arada’s dedication to creating quality and value-driven destinations that put people first. We’re launching this hospitality brand to ensure a guest experience that fosters a sense of community and wellbeing, starting with Aljada, Sharjah’s most exciting urban destination,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada said.

Located adjacent to the Nest Campus student housing cluster, opposite Arada Central Business District, and a five-minute walk from the Madar Mall entertainment and retail complex, the hotel occupies a strategic position within the development.

“Designed with insights from Nest Campus residents and the wider Aljada community, Nest Hotel is designed for travellers and visitors who expect more from their stay; more convenience, more energy and more connection to the surrounding districts. It’s a next-generation hotel that offers both comfort and relevance to the modern guest, right in the heart of a thriving community,” Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada added.

Sharjah’s next-gen stay

The hotel will incorporate technology-driven features including mobile check-in, digital room access, and energy-efficient systems. Facilities include co-working lounges, a guest pool, and all-day dining options.

Situated five minutes from Sharjah International Airport, Nest Hotel Aljada provides easy access to University City, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Nest Hotel Aljada in Sharjah will incorporate technology-driven features including mobile check-in, digital room access, and energy-efficient systems. Image: Supplied

Connections to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Dhaid Road link the hotel to other parts of Sharjah and the UAE.

The new hotel aims to service growing demand from the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and leisure tourism sectors in Sharjah, which saw airport traffic increase by 11 per cent to 17 million passengers in 2024.

The property also addresses accommodation needs within the Aljada community itself, which recorded 8 million visitors last year.

Aljada spans 24 million square feet and will include 25,000 homes, retail spaces, entertainment venues, sports facilities, educational institutions, healthcare services, and a business park.

The destination features several other hospitality projects, including Vida Aljada and The Address Aljada operated by Emaar Hospitality Group, and Rove Aljada, jointly operated by Emaar Properties and Meraas.

The launch of Nest Hotel expands Arada Hospitality’s portfolio, which already includes Nest Campus and various fitness and food and beverage concepts such as Wellfit, FitnGlam, FITCODE, The Platform Studios, Boost Juice, The Reformatory Lab, Hungry Wolves, and the Zad food truck destination.