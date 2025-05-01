ATM 2025: Etihad Airways launches corporate travel scheme

Etihad Airways has announced the launch of a new corporate travel programme designed to enhance the business travel experience.

The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market 2025, marking a significant advancement in the airline’s corporate travel offerings.

The programme introduces an innovative digital platform that simplifies corporate travel management while providing customised benefits based on each organisation’s specific requirements.

Etihad Airways corporate travel

Features include:

Comprehensive travel management portal

Streamlined booking processes

Dedicated support options

Javier Alija, Vice President Global Sales and Distribution at Etihad Airways, said: “Today’s business environment demands travel solutions that are both efficient and adaptable. This new programme demonstrates our commitment to supporting our corporate partners with solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

The programme offers businesses a range of benefits that expand with their travel volume, including special corporate rates, priority services, and enhanced booking flexibility.

For larger organisations, the programme includes additional features such as dedicated account management and customised travel solutions.

Alija added: “Our focus has been on creating a programme that delivers real value to businesses of all sizes. Whether it’s a growing enterprise or an established multinational, we’ve designed our offerings to support their success.”

The digital platform enables businesses to manage their travel programmes efficiently, with features including performance tracking, automated reporting, and simplified expense management.

Companies can access their personalised benefits package through a dedicated corporate portal.