ATM 2025: ‘Nothing like exchanging vows’ at Al Wasl Dome, says Expo City Dubai chief as $2.7bn DEC makeover turns venue into MICE hotspot

Expo City Dubai has emerged as a premier wedding destination , with its unique spaces attracting a growing number of high-end ceremonies, according to Chief Marketing, Communications and Sales Officer Sholto Douglas-Home.

“A wedding under the Al Wasl Dome is truly unforgettable,” Douglas-Home told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview, highlighting the venue’s growing reputation for bespoke wedding celebrations.

“Weddings are deeply personal milestones that deserve a setting as extraordinary as the occasion itself. From the iconic Al Wasl Plaza to our scenic outdoor venues, every space reflects the innovation and beauty that define our city. We’ve already hosted a number of bespoke celebrations, with demand continuing to grow. There’s nothing like exchanging vows beneath its 360-degree projection canopy. It’s a moment guests never forget, and we’re proud to offer a destination where memories are not just made, but truly elevated,” he said.

Douglas-Home’s comments came on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2025, currently taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai to host some of ‘region’s largest events’ by 2031

When asked about the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) upgrade at Expo City Dubai, Douglas Home said DEC will host some of the “region’s largest events,” including GITEX, Gulfood and Arabian Travel Market, and by 2031.

“[DEC] will have a daily capacity of more than 65,000 visitors. Each person attending an event in DEC will have seamless access to everything Expo City has to offer,” he said.

DEC is currently undergoing a major AED10 billion ($2.7 billion) transformation as it eyes to become a leading MICE destination while also creating unique opportunities for many events such as weddings and more.

Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion is scheduled for completion in 2026, increasing the exhibition space to 140,000 square metres with a daily visitor capacity of 50,000.

“Dubai Exhibition Centre has always been central to the long-term growth of Dubai and envisaged as an anchor of Expo City,” Douglas-Home said.

“That was further emphasised last October when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum unveiled the new master plan for Expo City, just ten days after the news of DEC’s AED10 billion expansion.”

On completion, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region

But what makes Expo City Dubai different from other regional MICE players?

Expo City is positioning itself as a leading MICE destination, offering more than 30 world-class venues with flexible event configurations.

“Expo City is not just an events venue, it’s an events destination,” Douglas-Home said. “Organisers value convenience, and Expo City delivers with seamless connectivity via a dedicated metro station, on-site accommodation, diverse F&B options, and inspiring attractions.”

In addition, Expo City’s flexible pricing model caters to the unique needs of each event, with packages tailored based on factors such as scale, duration, and space requirements.

The venue is also making strides in attracting major global events, continuing to leverage relationships formed during Expo 2020. Expo City works closely with international organisations to position itself as a top location for global events.

“We are building on the relationships that were fostered during Expo 2020,” Douglas-Home said, adding that the vision is to make “Expo City the platform for the world’s most important ideas, connections, and experiences.”

Douglas-Home also discussed key trends shaping the MICE sector, including sustainability, hybrid experiences, and impact-driven programming. The venue’s event strategy places sustainability and digital integration at its core, supported by Sustainable Event Guidelines to help organisers minimise their environmental impact.

“We’re not just responding to global trends; we’re setting the standard for what the next generation of events should be,” he said.

“We are deeply committed to accessibility and inclusion, from braille signage and step-free access to staff trained to support people of determination.”

In addition, Expo City became a Certified Autism Centre in 2024, supporting Dubai’s goal to become the region’s first Certified Autism Destination.

Looking ahead to 2025, Expo City Dubai will host the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (APCS), the first time the event will be held in the Middle East. The forum will bring together mayors, city leaders, and innovators from around the world.