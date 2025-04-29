ATM 2025: Sharjah to play a ‘pivotal role’ when Dubai shifts airport operations to Al Maktoum International, says Arada boss

Sharjah is “gaining traction” for its historic relevance as a commercial and hospitality destination and will play a “pivotal role” once Dubai International Airport (DXB) shifts its operations to Al Maktoum International Airport , Arada’s Chief Operating Officer Amit Arora told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“Sharjah predates Dubai and Abu Dhabi in many ways,” Arora said. “If you go back in history, the first airport opened in Sharjah in 1932. In the 20s, trade and commerce were also taking place in the emirate – but a lot of it was forgotten. I think it is time to bring it back to life.”

Arora’s comments came on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2025, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Arora noted that Sharjah International Airport continues to experience growth, with passenger numbers reaching 17.5 million last year, representing an 11 per cent increase from the previous year.

“When Dubai International Airport (DXB) moves to Al Maktoum International by 2032-2033, Sharjah will play a pivotal role in the Northern Emirates,” Arora said.

He pointed to expansion plans for Sharjah International Airport, which serves as a hub for Air Arabia operations. This positions the emirate to benefit from increased air traffic in the region.

Sharjah’s newest hotel brand

Responding to Sharjah’s surging air traffic demands, Arada has launched its very first Nest Hotel, a mid-scale property with 431 rooms, adjacent to the Nest student campus in Aljada – Arada’s flagship development which welcomed eight million visitors last year.

“With the pent-up demand and no hotel operating in Aljada, this is the first of many,” Arora said. “This [Nest Hotel] is a very quick conversion of taking two buildings out, retrofitting them into a hotel, and bringing it to the market.”

Nest Hotel Aljada will be located within within Arada’s AED35 billion Aljada development in Sharjah. Image: Supplied

The property – which aims to “do something very different,” through its “tech-first” approach according to Arora – aims to cater to families visiting students at the campus, who currently lack accommodation options in the vicinity.

According to Arora, Arada plans to open at least one hotel each year. Other brands, including Vida, Address and Anantara are scheduled to launch in Aljada in the coming years, adding more than 1,000 keys to the development.

The company also intends to further expand the Nest Hotel brand beyond Aljada once operations stabilise, with potential for both Arada developments and third-party opportunities.

“People are looking for young, fresh, independent, easy conversion brands,” Arora explained.

“A lot of buildings, a lot of assets will be converted soon, and when you have a brand like Nest, it is a plug and play,” he explained, adding that Arada aims open the properties, stabilise it, and ensure its success before expanding to other Emirates.

Arada expects hospitality and entertainment to contribute 10 per cent of its recurring revenue in the coming years, Arora concluded.