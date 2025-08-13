Back-to-school travel surge: 3.6m passengers set for Dubai International in August

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set for a major passenger surge this month, with more than 3.6m travellers expected between August 13 and 25 as families return from summer holidays and students head back ahead of the new academic year.

Daily traffic will average 280,000 passengers, with the busiest day forecast for Friday, August 15, when numbers are expected to exceed 290,000.

The seasonal rush comes on the back of a record-breaking first half of the year for Dubai’s tourism and aviation sectors.

The emirate welcomed 9.88m international overnight visitors in H1 2025 — up 6 per cent year-on-year — while DXB handled more than 46 million passengers, maintaining its title as the world’s busiest international airport.

Dubai Airports says it is working closely with the oneDXB community — including airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners — to ensure passengers enjoy a seamless and stress-free travel experience.

Tips for arriving passengers include:

Children aged 12 and older can use Smart Gates to speed up immigration Be prepared: Keep passports, boarding passes, and visas ready for quick clearance

Keep passports, boarding passes, and visas ready for quick clearance Enjoy DXB amenities: Explore lounges, duty-free shopping, dining options, and other facilities

Explore lounges, duty-free shopping, dining options, and other facilities Plan transport: Take the Dubai Metro (Terminals 1 and 3), or opt for taxis, Uber, Careem, or car rentals

Take the Dubai Metro (Terminals 1 and 3), or opt for taxis, Uber, Careem, or car rentals Assistance for People of Determination: Marked accessibility routes, discreet Sunflower Lanyard support, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2

With passenger volumes at peak levels, Dubai Airports is urging travellers to allow extra time for their journeys and take advantage of the airport’s amenities and services.