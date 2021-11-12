Bahrain to scrap travel Red List amid kingdom’s continued Covid recovery

Bahrain is set to scrap its travel Red List as the kingdom continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The update for entry procedures for those arriving via Bahrain International Airport was approved by the Government Executive Committee following recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus.

It means that, from Sunday:

The travel Red List of countries will no longer be in force.

All unvaccinated passengers arriving in Bahrain can undergo the precautionary quarantine at their place of residence, rather than at the designated quarantine centres.

The CAA emphasised that the precautionary health measures currently in force will continue to be followed, and that entry procedures for Bahrain can be viewed on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Earlier this month Bahrain announced plans to increase the number of annual tourists to the kingdom to 14.1 million by 2026, while boosting the average daily visitor spend to BHD74.8 ($199) and raising the average stay to 3.5 days.

The targets were announced by Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed R. AlZayani as part of the new 2022-2026 tourism strategy, designed to increase the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP.