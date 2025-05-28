Best restaurants in ICD Brookfield Place: Dubai’s most elite dining destination

Walk into ICD Brookfield Place and you immediately sense the difference. There’s a quiet confidence about the place – no neon logos, no cloying fragrance pumped through the air vents. Just sharp lines, natural light, and the unmistakable feel of serious money spent wisely. In a city obsessed with superlatives, ICD Brookfield Place plays a subtler game. It doesn’t scream for attention – it earns it.

At a glance, it’s a corporate stronghold – home to hedge funds, family offices, and the kind of firms that rarely do PowerPoint. But beneath the surface, something else is going on. ICD Brookfield Place has quietly, and deliberately, become one of Dubai’s most refined culinary playgrounds. This is a dining destination built for grown-ups – the kind who close deals over dry-aged tuna and end the day with the city skyline as their backdrop.

This is not just about food – it’s about positioning. It’s a statement that Dubai’s power brokers, dealmakers, and culture shapers don’t want to eat where everyone else is eating. They want nuance. They want discretion. They want restaurants that understand the difference between a trend and a standard. And ICD Brookfield Place delivers that, floor after floor.

La Niña

Iberian-Latino is the label, but that barely scratches the surface. It’s a love letter to the flavours of Portugal, Spain, and Latin America – all refracted through the lens of contemporary Dubai. The lighting is sultry, the plates are plated like artwork, and there’s a palpable buzz that never tips into chaos. The team here knows what they’re doing. It’s where you go to entertain someone important – or become someone important. It’s also one of the few places in the city where you can actually feel the intersection of heritage and ambition in every bite. Every dish is deliberate, every detail a nod to craft.

Bar Des Prés

Bar Des Prés is what happens when a celebrity chef doesn’t phone it in. Cyril Lignac could’ve cashed in with a lazy French concept. Instead, he brought edge. Paris meets Tokyo – foie gras meets miso – in a space that feels more like a billionaire’s private apartment than a commercial kitchen. Every dish is dialled in, every texture deliberate. It’s fine dining without the fuss, luxury with its collar undone. Lignac’s ability to merge French elegance with Japanese precision makes Bar Des Prés not just unique – but essential.

Il Gattopardo

Il Gattopardo is pure mood. A seductive throwback to Italy’s golden age, it’s less about trends and more about timelessness. The kind of place where the staff remember your name and your table preference after one visit. Where truffle doesn’t feel like a gimmick and pasta is made with actual pride. It’s dinner with a side of Fellini. The interiors whisper old-world romance, while the menu walks a tightrope between tradition and flair. It’s where you escape, even if just for a few hours, to a slower, more indulgent era.

1920

1920 might be the most impressive lounge in Dubai that still feels like a secret. Perched on the 52nd floor, it’s a masterclass in restraint – a vintage-inspired hideaway that doesn’t rely on tricks. It’s jazz-age New York reframed through the DIFC lens: polished, confident, and effortlessly cool. The views alone could carry the venue – but they don’t have to. Here, it’s the atmosphere – the sense that something important is always about to happen – that keeps people coming back. It’s ideal for quiet strategy sessions or reflective nights that stretch into something more meaningful.

Lulu and the Beanstalk

Lulu and the Beanstalk defies classification. Part film set, part bookshop, part café – it’s the creative heart of the building. Founded by two filmmaker sisters, it’s all about atmosphere: low lighting, worn leather, vinyl records, and a refreshment list that doesn’t take itself too seriously. You could come here for a casual coffee or end up closing a joint venture late into the evening. Either works. There’s an effortless magic to it – like walking into a memory you didn’t know you had. It’s whimsical without being twee, serious without being stiff. And the soundtrack? Flawless.

The Guild

The Guild is built for scale – but without the soulless sprawl. Think of it as a culinary theatre: multiple rooms, each with its own purpose, tempo, and identity. Market-fresh seafood prepared to order. Robata grilled over open flames. A bakery with serious credentials. The space breathes. It pulses. It accommodates both solo diners sketching ideas and twelve-person tables closing nine-figure deals. You can arrive at lunch and stay past dinner without repeating a course. It’s less a restaurant, more a living, breathing organism – one that knows how to flex, adapt, and entertain.

Josette

Josette is what happens when someone decides to make dinner an event again. It’s part restaurant, part stage show, all wrapped in velvet and brass. Chef Burcu Cracknell’s menu plays the hits – duck à l’orange, escargot, beef tartare – but reimagined with a wink. The team are performers. The interiors are theatre. It’s not subtle – but that’s the point. Josette doesn’t aim to please everyone. It dares to impress the few. Every moment here is staged for delight – and beneath the glamour, there’s substance. The food is excellent, the energy electric.

Bottom Line?

ICD Brookfield Place isn’t just competing with Dubai’s dining scene – it’s redefining it. Every restaurant here has a point of view, a pedigree, and a plan. There’s no filler, no fluff, and absolutely no tolerance for mediocrity. It’s where taste – literal and figurative – finally catches up with the money.

In a city where everything tries to be everything, this is one address that knows exactly what it is: a serious destination for those who live, work, and eat with intent. It’s curated not for hype, but for longevity. For substance. For those who know that a table booked here says more than an Instagram story ever could.