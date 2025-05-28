China announces visa-free travel for Saudi, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain

China will implement a visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain from June 9, 2025, to June 8, 2026 said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

The state-run CTGN quoted the spokesperson as saying that ordinary passport holders from the four countries can be exempted from requiring visas to enter the country and stay for up to 30 days for:

Business

Tourism

Family visits

Exchanges

Transit purposes

The UAE and Qatar were granted visa exemptions in 2018.

Visa-free travel to China

The latest move extends full visa-free coverage for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to Mao.