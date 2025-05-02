dnata Travel partners with Maldives tourism board as UAE travel demand surges

dnata Travel has entered a new partnership with the state-owned Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) ahead of the peak summer travel season.

The collaboration comes as the Indian Ocean archipelago reports first-quarter visitor arrivals up 33 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to MMPRC.

The partnership aims to capitalise on the strong travel corridor between the UAE and the Maldives, which remains a year-round destination for UAE travellers with notable increases around Eid holidays, summer school breaks and the September shoulder season.

Maldives-UAE travel corridor strengthened by new dnata partnership

The campaign, running from April to July 2025, will offer UAE travellers exclusive holiday packages, promotions and curated experiences across dnata Travel’s digital and retail platforms.

“The Maldives continues to be one of the most in-demand destinations for UAE travellers, and the momentum is only accelerating as we head into summer. Through this partnership, we’re excited to deliver even more value to our customers – from limited-time offers to insider access – at a time when interest in the destination is surging,” Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel said.

Data from dnata Travel indicates UAE travellers, particularly families and high-profile guests, prioritise privacy, exclusivity and luxury – attributes aligned with the Maldives’ one-island-one-resort concept.

Maldives tourism authorities report increasing demand from UAE travellers seeking destinations combining convenience, luxury and natural beauty. The country remains popular for honeymooners, families and solo adventurers.

Beyond its overwater villas, the Maldives offers cultural experiences, sustainability-focused accommodation options and diverse cuisine.

Direct flights from the UAE take just over four hours, making it accessible for both short breaks and extended holidays.

“The UAE has consistently been one of our most valuable source markets, and we’re thrilled to strengthen this connection through tailored experiences that showcase the diverse offerings of the beautiful ‘Sunny Side of Life’. We’re particularly excited to showcase how the Maldives can be reimagined for repeat visitors – with unique island-hopping itineraries, authentic cultural exchanges, and conservation-focused activities that create meaningful connections with our environment and communities,” Ibrahim Shiuree, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at MMPRC.

The Maldives achieved a milestone in 2024, welcoming more than two million tourists – a 9.1 per cent increase over the previous year, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism.