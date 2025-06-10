Dubai Airports slashes parking rates for June summer holidays

Dubai Airports has announced parking rate reductions at Dubai International (DXB) as hundreds of thousands of travellers prepare for June holidays.
The offer runs from June 10 until 30 across all terminals.
Dubai Airports announces reduced parking rates
Passengers choosing long-term parking will pay AED 100 for three days, AED 200 for seven days, and AED 300 for 14 days. The rates apply at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3.
DXB expects to welcome over 250,000 passengers daily during the period. The airport aims to allow guests more time to use dining, retail, lounges, spas and hospitality services.
Travellers can access DXB Express Maps, a digital wayfinding tool providing real-time navigation across DXB.
Passengers scan QR codes on flight information screens to locate gates, browse dining and retail options, or find facilities and amenities.
Dubai Airports has also issued travel guidance for passengers flying in the coming weeks:
- Guests flying with Emirates can use the airline’s home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as city check-in options.
- Guests flying with other airlines should arrive at DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time. DXB recommends using online check-in where available.
- For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed through immigration.
- Weighing luggage at home, assembling documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks helps to minimise stress at the airport.
- Spare batteries and power banks are considered a safety hazard and are prohibited to be carried in or as checked-in luggage. Passengers must properly pack batteries and power banks and carry them in their hand luggage only.
- Travellers can use Dubai Metro to get to and from DXB Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during public holidays or during special occasions.
- Those visiting the airport to pick up guests are advised to use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests in comfort. From 10th June 2025 until 30th June 2025 passengers can enjoy reduced rates as part of the Parking Offer.
- The roads leading to DXB terminals can get busy during peak hours. Guests are advised to plan some extra time to get to and through the airport.
- DXB offers enhanced services for People of Determination through clearly marked accessibility routes, trained staff wearing Sunflower pins ready to support guests wearing the Sunflower Lanyard, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.
- Once at the airport, guests can enjoy DXB’s world class facilities, including restaurants, duty free shopping, hotel, and exclusive lounge access, before their flight.