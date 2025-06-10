Dubai Airports slashes parking rates for June summer holidays

Dubai Airports has announced parking rate reductions at Dubai International (DXB) as hundreds of thousands of travellers prepare for June holidays.

The offer runs from June 10 until 30 across all terminals.

Dubai Airports announces reduced parking rates

Passengers choosing long-term parking will pay AED 100 for three days, AED 200 for seven days, and AED 300 for 14 days. The rates apply at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3.

DXB expects to welcome over 250,000 passengers daily during the period. The airport aims to allow guests more time to use dining, retail, lounges, spas and hospitality services.

Travellers can access DXB Express Maps, a digital wayfinding tool providing real-time navigation across DXB.

Passengers scan QR codes on flight information screens to locate gates, browse dining and retail options, or find facilities and amenities.

Dubai Airports has also issued travel guidance for passengers flying in the coming weeks: