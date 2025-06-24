Dubai attracts 8.68m visitors in first five months of 2025 as hotel room numbers reach 153,356

Dubai attracted 8.68m international visitors between January and May 2025 — a 7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 8.12 million arrivals — according to the latest Tourism Performance Report released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
The report revealed that Dubai hosted 1.53 million international visitors in May alone, underlining the emirate’s continued global appeal as a year-round destination.
Western Europe topped the list of source markets, contributing 22 per cent of total visitors — approximately 1.917m tourists. This was followed by:
- Russia, CIS and Eastern Europe: 1.396m visitors (16 per cent)
- South Asia: 1.242m visitors (14 per cent)
- GCC region: 1.275m visitors (15 per cent)
- Middle East and North Africa: 989,000 visitors (11 per cent)
- Northeast and Southeast Asia: 771,000 visitors (9 per cent)
- Americas: 601,000 visitors (7 per cent)
- Africa: 346,000 visitors (4 per cent)
- Australia: 141,000 visitors (2 per cent)
Dubai’s hospitality sector also posted strong year-on-year growth. By the end of May 2025, the city had 825 hotel establishments with a combined 153,356 rooms — up from 822 hotels with 150,202 rooms in May 2024.
Dubai tourism growth
- Average hotel occupancy: 83 per cent (up from 81 per cent in 2024)
- Total occupied room nights: 19.09m (up 4 per cent from 18.34 million in 2024)
- Average length of stay: 3.8 nights
- Average daily room rate: AED620 ($169) — a 5 per cent increase from AED590 ($161)
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AED513 ($140) — up 7 per cent from AED478 ($130)
The sustained momentum in Dubai’s tourism and hospitality industries reflects the city’s robust infrastructure, global connectivity, and commitment to diversified experiences
.