Dubai attracts 8.68m visitors in first five months of 2025 as hotel room numbers reach 153,356

Dubai attracted 8.68m international visitors between January and May 2025 — a 7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 8.12 million arrivals — according to the latest Tourism Performance Report released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) .

The report revealed that Dubai hosted 1.53 million international visitors in May alone, underlining the emirate’s continued global appeal as a year-round destination.

Western Europe topped the list of source markets, contributing 22 per cent of total visitors — approximately 1.917m tourists. This was followed by:

Russia, CIS and Eastern Europe: 1.396m visitors (16 per cent)

1.396m visitors (16 per cent) South Asia: 1.242m visitors (14 per cent)

1.242m visitors (14 per cent) GCC region: 1.275m visitors (15 per cent)

1.275m visitors (15 per cent) Middle East and North Africa: 989,000 visitors (11 per cent)

989,000 visitors (11 per cent) Northeast and Southeast Asia: 771,000 visitors (9 per cent)

771,000 visitors (9 per cent) Americas: 601,000 visitors (7 per cent)

601,000 visitors (7 per cent) Africa: 346,000 visitors (4 per cent)

346,000 visitors (4 per cent) Australia: 141,000 visitors (2 per cent)

Dubai’s hospitality sector also posted strong year-on-year growth. By the end of May 2025, the city had 825 hotel establishments with a combined 153,356 rooms — up from 822 hotels with 150,202 rooms in May 2024.

Dubai tourism growth

Average hotel occupancy: 83 per cent (up from 81 per cent in 2024)

Total occupied room nights: 19.09m (up 4 per cent from 18.34 million in 2024)

Average length of stay: 3.8 nights

Average daily room rate: AED620 ($169) — a 5 per cent increase from AED590 ($161)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AED513 ($140) — up 7 per cent from AED478 ($130)

The sustained momentum in Dubai’s tourism and hospitality industries reflects the city’s robust infrastructure, global connectivity, and commitment to diversified experiences

.