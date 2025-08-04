Dubai attracts 9.88 million international tourists in the first half of 2025

Dubai is at the heart of a remarkable tourism surge: between January and June 2025, the emirate welcomed 9.88 million international overnight visitors, a 6 per cent increase from the same period in 2024, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This milestone reflects a destination reimagined through public-private collaboration, creative global campaigns, and strategic growth in infrastructure and experiences.

At the centre of the story is a unified vision shared by public institutions and private enterprises, orchestrated with precision by DET and its marketing arm – Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).

Global appeal drives Dubai’s tourism boom

With over 3,000 global and domestic partners contributing to its ambitious outreach efforts, the city has seen growth across all major source regions. Western Europe was the largest source market to the emirate, with 2.12 million visitors (22 per cent), followed by CIS and Eastern Europe (15 per cent), South Asia (15 per cent), North East and South East Asia (9 per cent), the Americas (7 per cent), Africa (4 per cent) and Australasia (2 per cent).

The GCC and MENA markets accounted for 26 per cent of all arrivals, with 1.51 million visitors (15 per cent) from the GCC and 1.12 million (11 per cent) from the MENA regions, underscoring the strength of the city’s regional appeal.

“Dubai continues to set new records in international visitation, reinforcing the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to make the city a major global business and tourism destination,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“This milestone reflects Dubai’s steady growth as a focal point for trade, investment, talent and opportunity and its rise as the world’s most connected city. Dubai’s ability to create compelling experiences that meet the evolving needs of visitors has strengthened its status as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations. From exceptional infrastructure to unique attractions, Dubai offers a model of excellence in the tourism and hospitality sectors grounded in innovation.”

“As we advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, tourism will remain key to driving GDP growth and cross-sector value creation in the emirate’s economy. By continually anticipating the needs of travellers and exceeding their expectations, we are strengthening Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to visit, live, and work in”.

His optimism is echoed by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director‑General of DET: “Dubai’s strong tourism performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the enduring strength and adaptability of our economic model, even amid persistent global headwinds. Inflationary pressures, shifting traveller behaviours, and wider macroeconomic uncertainty continue to challenge destinations worldwide. Yet Dubai remains on an upward trajectory, an outcome shaped by the long-term vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the precision of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.” Almarri noted that even under global economic pressures—from inflation to changing travel habits – the emirate’s diversified strategy, focused on luxury, wellness, experiential travel, and sustainability, is powering continued growth.

On the marketing front, a series of high-profile campaigns rolled out in H1 2025 demanding attention. ‘Find Your Story’ featured Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, ‘Dubai. That’s How You Summer’ brought stories of sun-soaked discovery, and ‘Dubai, Ready for a Surprise?’ showcased Bollywood icons Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. These efforts, managed by DCTCM, played a key role in elevating the city’s image as a year‑round destination for diverse audiences.

Expansion in the hospitality sector also reinforced the city’s capacity to meet demand at all price points. By the end of June, the city had 152,483 available hotel rooms across 822 establishments. Hotel average occupancy reached 80.6 per cent, up from 78.7 per cent in the first half of 2024. Average daily rate (ADR) grew 5 per cent to AED 584, and Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) rose 7 per cent to AED 471. Occupied room nights rose 4 per cent to 22.24 million, while the average stay hovered at 3.71 nights.

Among notable openings in the first six months were Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Umm Suqeim, Cheval Maison in Expo City, The Biltmore Hotel Villas in Al Barsha, and Vida Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai. Several high-profile properties are also in the pipeline, including Mandarin Oriental Downtown, ZUHHA Island on The World Islands, and, upon completion, Ciel Dubai Marina (Vignette Collection), which promises to be the world’s tallest all-hotel tower.

Issam Kazim, CEO of DCTCM, emphasised the role of authenticity and community in tourism success. “Guided by visionary leadership and the strategic goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai’s tourism performance reflects the strength of public-private partnerships and the power of community, which have been instrumental in showcasing Dubai’s destination offering to the world”.

“Our residents, businesses and visitors have played a supporting role in our tourism success, with their authentic voices and genuine advocacy promoting the city and its unique experiences. Dubai has become even more accessible, with a robust infrastructure and a business-friendly environment that fosters collaboration, while a year-round calendar of leisure, trade and MICE events have further diversified the city’s visitor base and generated significant economic impact. In collaboration with our key stakeholders, we remain committed to enhancing quality of life for visitors and residents through infrastructure development and sustained investment in capacity to attract new international audiences,” said Kazim.