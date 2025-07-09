Dubai International Airport launches DXB Greet & Go smart pickup service at Terminal 3

The service targets guests arriving in Dubai with pre-booked hotel, limousine, or tour operator services, replacing traditional guest paging with a technology-enabled experience.

DXB launches seamless Greet & Go

Guests arriving at Terminal 3 can scan a QR code at a designated kiosk to view details of their assigned driver and vehicle, including parking location and car registration number. Multilingual employees guide them directly to their assigned driver and vehicle.

The service operates from the Arrivals area of Terminal 3, providing a meeting point that aligns with the airport’s service and security standards.

The process reduces congestion, improves the flow of guests, and creates a welcome experience for arrivals.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said: “DXB Greet & Go is part of our continued efforts to make every step of the journey at DXB more efficient and enjoyable. By modernising the way guests are received in the Arrivals area, we are helping our partners deliver a smarter and more personalised welcome, while easing footfall and improving operational flow within the terminal.”

The service is available to licensed hotels, limousine service providers, and tour operators in Dubai.

Businesses can register their drivers and vehicles on the DXB Greet & Go portal and send guests a QR code before their arrival.

Upon scanning the code at the airport, guests are verified and assisted by on-ground staff to reach their designated pickup.