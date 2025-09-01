Dubai launches Dock & Dine initiative across 20 Marinas for yacht tourism

The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have launched the Dock & Dine initiative, targeting yacht owners seeking waterfront dining experiences across 20 marinas and marine stations in the city.

The programme allows yacht owners, crews and guests to access restaurants, hotels, cultural attractions and entertainment directly from Dubai’s marinas.

Participants can travel between docks and restaurants within a 45-minute to one-hour radius of each other.

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces free Moorage programme for yacht dining

The initiative provides free moorage at participating venues, booking responses within five minutes to one hour, direct restaurant communication for table reservations, and dock tenders for drop-off and pick-up services. Regulations have been streamlined with a standardised citywide process.

“The Dock & Dine initiative represents the forward-thinking approach that has defined Dubai’s maritime development. With strong guidance from our visionary leadership and a spirit of close cooperation between government and industry partners, we have harmonised marina regulations and enhanced operational processes across the board. This not only improves the arrival experience for foreign-flagged vessels but also ensures every yacht guest enjoys streamlined access and world-class service,” Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority said, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The programme aims to enhance experiences during Dubai’s peak winter season from October to April, when the city attracts international visitors seeking culinary and maritime activities.

Dubai’s marina network contains more than 4,000 berths accommodating vessels from pleasure craft to superyachts.

“This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Dubai’s maritime journey and is a testament to visionary leadership that has transformed Dubai into a global yachting hub. By establishing convenient connections between our world-class marinas and dining experiences, we are enriching the wide-ranging value proposition that positions Dubai as the ideal base for international yacht tourism and a must-visit destination,” Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET added.

The participating marinas include Al Seef Marina, Bulgari Marina, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Islands Marina, Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Harbour Marinas, Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Jebel Ali Marina, Jewel of the Creek Marina, Jumeirah 1 Marina, Mina Rashid Marina, Marasi Bay Marina, Marsa Al Arab Marina, Palm Azure Jetty, Palm East Vista Mare Jetty, Palm Jumeirah Marina, Palm West Club Jetty, Port De La Mer Marina, Umm Suqeim 1 Marina, and Umm Suqeim 2 Marina.

The launch coincides with recognition for Dubai’s food and beverage sector, with the fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai featuring 119 restaurants.

Dubai’s marinas provide maintenance and repair facilities, marine services, shops and wellness centres.

The city’s location between East and West, combined with entry procedures and visa packages, allows foreign-flagged vessels to remain in Dubai waters for up to six months.

The initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goals to consolidate Dubai’s position as a destination for business and leisure.