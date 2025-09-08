Dubai announces new rules to boost tourist transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) , in collaboration with the Department of Economy and Tourism, has issued a new Executive Regulation governing tourist transport activity in the emirate.

The regulation was enacted under Administrative Decision No. (97) of 2025, pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (107) of 2023, which regulates tourist transport in Dubai.

The new regulation aims to create an integrated tourist transport system that strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading local and international destination.

Dubai tourist transport boost

It focuses on improving service quality, raising safety and comfort standards, and ensuring the sector aligns with global best practices.

RTA said the move reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to advancing tourism and transport services to provide a premium, safe travel experience for visitors and reaffirm the emirate’s standing as a global tourism capital.

The regulation introduces measures to raise service standards and improve the overall tourist experience, creating benefits for companies and institutions operating in the sector.

RTA’s role will include:

Issuing and renewing permits for tourist transport establishments

Registering and renewing tourist vehicles

Granting professional licences for tourist transport drivers

All applications will be processed through RTA’s approved service channels and centres, ensuring full compliance with regulatory and supervisory requirements.

The RTA noted that these efforts will deliver effective solutions to meet Dubai’s aspirations for its tourist transport sector. The new initiative supports wider strategic objectives, positioning tourism transport as a key pillar of the emirate’s economic growth and development.