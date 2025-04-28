Dubai’s BonBird opens first Oman restaurant in Muscat expansion

Dubai-based fried chicken brand BonBird has opened its first Oman location at Souq Madinat Al Qaboos in Muscat, marking the company’s entry into its fourth international market.

The brand, known for using fresh chicken without antibiotics, preservatives or hormones, has partnered with Oman-based MENA Foods to establish its presence in the Sultanate. A second location is planned for Q2 2025.

“We are on a mission to expand Oman’s QSR food scene and saw immense potential in BonBird, not just because of the food, but because of the incredible team and the values it lives by. We love the fact that the brand focuses on high-quality, fresh chicken with no added hormones or preservatives,” Tahir Al Balushi, Co-founder and CEO of MENA Foods said in a statement.

BonBird expands to Oman with first location in Muscat

The partnership between MENA Foods and BonBird’s parent company, Yolk Brands, extends beyond this initial opening.

Plans include bringing Yolk’s burger concept Pickl to Oman with a first location scheduled to open in Q1 2026.

Since launching in 2023, the restaurant has established itself as a popular fried chicken option in the region.

The menu features buckets of fried chicken, chicken burgers, wraps, and rice bowls that customers can customise with seasonings including the brand’s signature Chicken Salt and XXX Hot.

Inspired by East London chicken shops, the restaurant offers a contemporary take on comfort food with an emphasis on quality ingredients at competitive prices.

The brand already operates across the UAE and expanded to Qatar and Pakistan earlier this year.

Yolk Brands recently secured a deal with City Restaurants Group to open 50 BonBird locations in the UK.

“Bringing BonBird to Oman is a significant milestone in our greater vision for the brand and we’re thrilled to have partnered with MENA Foods to make it happen. Since its launch, we have firmly believed in BonBird’s vast global potential and opening doors in our 4th country in less than 2 years fuels our ambitions even more. Rest assured, we’re just getting started,” Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands.

The new restaurant location in Muscat will operate from 12 PM to 12 AM Saturday through Wednesday, with extended hours until 2 AM on Thursdays and Fridays.