Dubai’s DET partners with Visa to boost international tourism

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to facilitate further increases in international tourism inflows and elevate the visitor experience across the city.

The agreement, signed during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), is for harnessing Visa’s data-driven insights to optimise marketing campaigns, streamline tourism services, and deliver tailored promotions for visitors.

Boosting Dubai’s tourism growth

Visa’s insights will guide initiatives to simplify travel and tourism services, enhancing accessibility and convenience for visitors.

Additionally, Visa will support DET with marketing activities and exclusive promotions for cardholders across its network, spanning more than 200 markets worldwide and including major hotel chains, airlines, and retailers.

The efforts are expected to amplify the reach of Dubai’s tourism operators, from malls and hotels to entertainment providers, generating opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to engage with a global audience.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the collaboration brings together DET’s market insights and destination expertise and Visa’s vast global network and data intelligence – creating new pathways to engage travellers, inspire visitation, and deliver exceptional experiences across every touchpoint.

“It also underlines the strength of public-private partnerships, which remain a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic success,” he said.

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC – Visa, said the company is thrilled to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to provide its unique insights into global travel and tourism trends.

“These insights will enable DET to make informed decisions on campaigns and initiatives that will help drive more international tourist inflow to Dubai,” Jaffar said.

The collaboration aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate the city’s position as a leading global destination for business and tourism.

It also highlights the robust public-private partnerships that continue to drive the tourism sector’s exceptional growth, evidenced by a robust Q1 performance in 2025.

The city welcomed 5.31 million international overnight visitors in the first three months of this year, up 3 per cent on the same period last year.