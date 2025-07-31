Dubai’s Emirates, IHG Hotels sign new deal targeting small business travel market

Dubai-based carrier Emirates and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore joint collaborations on programmes designed to meet the travel needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across global markets.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President for Passenger Sales and Country Management; Matthew Jones, VP-USA, Emirates; Ashraf Baytam, Senior Manager Global Business Travel, Emirates; and Ryan Plemmons, Vice President, Global Sales Strategy, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The partnership will see the Dubai-based carrier and IHG explore ways to reach and engage with SMEs through value-added benefits and rewards to facilitate business travel, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Emirates, IHG partner to support SMEs

The hotel group will provide travel incentives and integration with its portfolio of hotels and resorts around the globe.

Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President for Passenger Sales and Country Management, said: “With the SME segment playing a crucial role in fostering economic growth and creating jobs, Emirates is committed to supporting them with solutions and value-added propositions to meet their travel needs. We are pleased to collaborate with the leading hotel group, IHG Hotels & Resorts, to explore programmes that will be mutually beneficial to our valued customers. Together we aim to extend valuable benefits to our customers in the SME sector, while expanding our customer base in this very important segment.”

The collaboration aims to support the SME segment through programmes that will provide benefits to customers whilst expanding both companies’ customer bases in this market segment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Emirates to redefine business travel for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value, seamless experiences, and exclusive rewards tailored to the unique needs of SMEs. By combining IHG’s hospitality expertise with Emirates’ global connectivity, we are unlocking new possibilities to empower businesses and drive growth across international markets,” Mark Sergot, SVP, Global Sales, IHG Hotels & Resorts added.