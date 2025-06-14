Dubai’s Global Village opens vendor applications for Season 30 as visitor numbers hit 10.5m

Global Village Dubai has officially opened applications for vendors to participate in its milestone Season 30, inviting proposals for the “Restaurant and Coffee Shops” and “Open Market” categories.

Entrepreneurs, culinary innovators, and retail traders are encouraged to submit their concepts for key areas across the attraction, including popular zones such as Road of Asia and the iconic Indian Chaat Bazaar.

There is also an opportunity to propose new open market ideas, making Season 30 a launchpad for fresh, high-impact business concepts.

Global Village in Dubai

The call for proposals follows the success of Season 29, which welcomed a record 10.5m visitors and featured:

More than 3,500 retail outlets

More than 250 dining experiences

More than 75 new partners

80 new concepts launched across categories

This performance underscores the high visibility and business potential that Global Village offers to participants each year.

Global Village continues to serve as a powerful platform for entrepreneurial growth, combining footfall, diversity, and world-class infrastructure. Its focus on cultural celebration, unique shopping experiences, and international cuisine attracts a broad visitor base from across the UAE and beyond.

The venue’s reputation for business support, operational stability, and innovation-friendly environment makes it an attractive destination for startups and established brands alike.

How to apply

Interested partners can register and submit their proposals now through the official Global Village business portal.