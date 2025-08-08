Emirates bans power banks amid ‘explosion’ concerns: New safety rules explained

Emirates has banned the use of power banks on flights and is limiting the transportation of devices on its planes.

Using any kind of power bank is prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights, effective from 1 October 2025.

A power bank is a portable, rechargeable device primarily designed to provide power to other electronic devices such smart phones, tablets, laptops and cameras.

Emirates customers are still permitted to carry one power bank onboard with specific conditions, but the power banks may not be used while in the aircraft cabin – neither to charge devices from the power bank, nor to be charged themselves using the aircrafts’ power source.

Emirates power bank regulations

Emirates customers may carry one power bank that is under 100 Watt Hours

Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices onboard

Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available

Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you

Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule)

Why is Emirates banning power banks?

After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard.

There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry.

Power banks utilise lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, and their function is as a portable battery pack designed to recharge devices on the go.

The batteries contain lithium ions suspended in an electrolyte solution. The ions flow through the electrolyte, travelling back and forth between two electrodes as the battery charges and discharges.

If the battery is overcharged or damaged, it may result in “thermal runaway.”

Thermal runaway in batteries is a self-accelerating process where heat generation within a battery cell exceeds its ability to dissipate heat, leading to a rapid and uncontrollable temperature increase.

This can result in dangerous consequences like fire, explosions, and the release of toxic gases.

Most phones and sophisticated lithium battery-powered devices have an internal trickle system which slowly adds current into the battery to prevent overcharging, but many basic power banks may not have this safeguard, increasing the risk.

All power banks are subject to the new rules onboard Emirates.

Emirates’ new regulations will significantly reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft.

Storing power banks in accessible locations within the cabin ensures that in the rare event of a fire, trained cabin crew can quickly respond and extinguish the fire.

Safety is one of Emirates’ core values, and a cornerstone of all operations and practices.

Emirates is committed to maintaining and improving levels of safety on an ongoing basis, safeguarding customers and staff at all times.