Emirates to integrate crypto payments in 2026

Emirates will start to allow payments in cryptocurrency from 2026, according to an official statement.

Emirates Airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to explore the integration of Crypto.com Pay into its payment systems, paving the way for customers to pay for flights and services using cryptocurrency starting next year.

The partnership is a strategic move aligned with Dubai’s ambition to become a global cryptocurrency and digital finance hub, supported by progressive regulations and a rapidly expanding digital economy.

Emirates crypto payments

Adnan Kazim, the airline’s Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Partnering with Crypto.com to integrate cryptocurrency into our digital payments system reflects Emirates’ commitment to meeting evolving customer preferences, in addition to tapping into younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies.

“This strategic move is in line with Dubai’s vision to be at the forefront of financial innovation while at the same time providing our customers with greater flexibility and choice.”

The agreement outlines plans to:

Integrate Crypto.com Pay within Emirates’ payment platforms

Ensure compliance with the highest security and regulatory standards

Launch co-branded marketing campaigns to promote crypto payment adoption

Eric Anziani, President and COO, Crypto.com, said: “We’re delighted to complete the signing of this important MoU with Emirates Airline. As we continue to expand the everyday use case for crypto, integration with exceptional partners such as Emirates will bring real momentum to the digital asset industry and enable both companies to offer genuine innovative finance solutions for our customers. We look forward to working together as we continue to build our crypto offering in the GCC”.

This development follows a growing trend in Dubai, where leading real estate firms, telecom providers, and other major enterprises have begun accepting cryptocurrency.