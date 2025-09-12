Etihad Airways hits record 2m passengers in August 2025

Etihad Airways has achieved a historic milestone, carrying more than 2mpassengers in a single month for the first time in its history.

The airline welcomed 2m guests in August 2025, marking a 22 per cent increase compared to August 2024.

Etihad also posted a 91 per cent passenger load factor, up from 89 per cent last year, reflecting strong demand and efficient capacity utilisation.

Etihad passenger data

The airline’s operating fleet has expanded to 112 aircraft across a network of 81 passenger destinations. The airline also introduced its new A321LR in August, the first in the region to offer First Class suites and lie-flat Business seats on medium-haul routes.

Year-to-date, Etihad has carried 14.2mpassengers, up 18 per cent from the same period in 2024, with an average load factor of 88 per cent.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “August was a landmark month for Etihad as we carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time in our history.

“This record performance, combined with 22 per cent year-on-year growth and a 91 per cent load factor, reflects the trust travellers place in our people and the extraordinary service they deliver every day.

“The successful introduction of our A321LR in August represents a significant enhancement to our product offering, bringing First Class suites and lie-flat Business seats to medium-haul routes for the first time in the region.

“With 81 destinations in our network and more than 20 additional routes confirmed, we remain focused on connecting the world through Abu Dhabi whilst bringing more visitors to experience all the emirate has to offer.”