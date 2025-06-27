Etihad Airways gears up for over 7m summer passengers at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport

Etihad Airways is preparing for one of its busiest seasons yet, expecting to welcome more than seven million travellers at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport over the summer holiday period.

With strong demand for seasonal destinations such as Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, and Mykonos, the airline has activated a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth passenger journeys and world-class hospitality from check-in to landing.

Shaeb Alnuaimi, Etihad’s Director of Airport Operations, said: “We are looking forward to hosting millions of guests at Zayed International Airport as they head off on their summer holidays, including those flying on our seasonal routes to Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, and Mykonos.

“At every stage of the journey, we’re focused on delivering the highest standards of safety, comfort, and service. Whether it’s our modern fleet, award-winning hospitality, or thoughtful travel experiences, our guests can expect a smooth and enjoyable journey from the moment they check in.”

Etihad Airways essential Abu Dhabi travel tips