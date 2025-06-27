Etihad Airways gears up for over 7m summer passengers at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport

Etihad Airways is preparing for one of its busiest seasons yet, expecting to welcome more than seven million travellers at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport over the summer holiday period.
With strong demand for seasonal destinations such as Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, and Mykonos, the airline has activated a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth passenger journeys and world-class hospitality from check-in to landing.
Shaeb Alnuaimi, Etihad’s Director of Airport Operations, said: “We are looking forward to hosting millions of guests at Zayed International Airport as they head off on their summer holidays, including those flying on our seasonal routes to Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, and Mykonos.
“At every stage of the journey, we’re focused on delivering the highest standards of safety, comfort, and service. Whether it’s our modern fleet, award-winning hospitality, or thoughtful travel experiences, our guests can expect a smooth and enjoyable journey from the moment they check in.”
Etihad Airways essential Abu Dhabi travel tips
- Early check-in: To avoid potential queues, guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure during peak periods
- Online check-in: Opens 30 hours before departure and is available through etihad.com or the mobile app. After checking in online, guests can use the many automated self-service bag drops at the terminal, allowing them to weigh and tag their bags and collect their boarding pass in under a minute
- Remote check-in: Several off-airport check-in and bag-drop facilities are also available at:
- Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (open 24 hours)
- The Fountains – YAS Mall (open from 10am to 10pm)
- Mussafah (open from 10am to 10pm) at 38 Al Arzaq Street, Behind Al Madina Hypermarket
- Al Ain (open from 10am till 10pm) at Lulu Hypermarket Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan St
- Home Check-in: For ultimate convenience, guests can start their journey with home check-in through MORAFIQ, available up to five hours before departure. Starting from AED185, this service includes baggage check-in, seat selection, and doorstep delivery of boarding passes
- Land and Leave: Upon return to Abu Dhabi, the Land and Leave service offers a seamless arrival experience. Guests can proceed directly to their destination while MORAFIQ delivers their bags to any Abu Dhabi address within three hours of landing. These services can be booked via the MORAFIQ app or website
- Baggage policy: Economy Class guests are permitted 7kg of carry-on baggage, while First and Business Class guests can bring up to 12kg. Cabin baggage must not exceed the dimensions of 56cm height, 36cm depth, and 23cm width. Additional checked baggage allowance can be purchased at special rates through Etihad’s website or mobile app before departure
- US pre-clearance facility: Travellers to US destinations must check in at Terminal A at least four hours before their flight. First, Business, and The Residence guests should arrive at the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility 90 minutes before departure, while all other guests must arrive two hours before departure. The facility closes one hour before flight departure