Etihad Airways launches corporate travel portal to streamline business travel management

Etihad Airways has launched Etihad for Business, a fully digital corporate travel management portal designed to simplify and enhance the way companies manage their business travel programmes.

The new platform allows corporate customers to access, track, and optimise their travel spend through a single, user-friendly interface.

With self-service tools and real-time analytics, the portal puts businesses in direct control of their travel performance and benefit redemptions.

Etihad for Business benefits

Real-time performance tracking and automated reports

Transparent tiering and contract management

Self-service redemption of Etihad for Business credits

Access to exclusive benefits like seat upgrades, lounge access, and ground transport

Dedicated support for travel managers and account teams

Javier Alija, Vice President Global Sales and Distribution, said: “We’ve created a platform that puts control directly in our corporate partners’ hands. Companies can now manage everything from performance tracking to benefit redemptions through one simple interface.”

The Etihad for Business programme rewards companies with credits for every trip booked, which can be used to unlock value-added travel experiences for employees.

The platform is designed to work seamlessly for both corporate clients and travel management companies, offering flexibility and visibility across all levels of travel planning.

Future updates will introduce enhanced analytics tools and expanded functionality, further reinforcing Etihad’s commitment to supporting corporate customers with cutting-edge digital solutions.

“Business travel management should be straightforward, not complicated,” Alija added. “Our portal delivers exactly that: a user-friendly experience that makes it easy for companies to maximise the value of their travel programmes.”