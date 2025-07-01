Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines launch frequent flyer partnership

Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines have signed a new frequent flyer partnership that will allow loyalty members of both airlines to earn and redeem miles across each other’s global networks, starting July 1, 2025.

The agreement enables Guest and Lotusmiles members to benefit from increased flexibility, expanded travel rewards, and enhanced connectivity between North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and domestic Vietnam.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said: “We are pleased to offer our members even more ways to earn and redeem their Etihad Guest miles, rewarding guests for every extraordinary travel experience.

Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines

“Complimenting Etihad’s launch of flights to Hanoi from November this year, this partnership gives our members access to Vietnam Airlines’ impressive global network, offering members more destinations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and domestic Vietnam.”

Through this partnership, loyalty program members can:

Earn miles when flying on either airline

Redeem miles across an extended global network

Access more destinations in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East

Enjoy a seamless customer experience across both carriers

Nguyen Sy Thanh, Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Director, said: “We are delighted to partner with Etihad Airways. This collaboration will offer Lotusmiles members greater opportunities to earn and redeem miles across an extensive global network, including destinations in North America and the Middle East.

“It also ensures a seamless and rewarding travel experience, delivered with world-class service from both airlines. This marks an important milestone in our journey to enhance customer value and reinforce our continued commitment to provide memorable travel experiences.”

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will begin flights to Hanoi in November as one of 16 new destinations the airline is launching this year. The inaugural flight will create a new bridge between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates and offer more value to loyalty members of both airlines.