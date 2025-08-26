Etihad launches flight sale with fares from $399 to new destinations

By Staff Writer

Etihad launches New Destination Sale with fares from $399 to six new routes

Etihad Airways’ introduces new A321LR
Etihad Airways has announced the launch of its New Destination Sale, giving travellers across the UAE and GCC savings of up to 30 per cent on flights to six new destinations in its expanding global network.

The promotion features discounted fares to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis, and Addis Ababa, valid for bookings made until August 28.

Travel dates cover the period from September 1 to December 31, 2025, spanning both the autumn season and the end-of-year holidays.

Etihad said the campaign caters to diverse travel preferences, from cultural expeditions in Tunisia’s historic medinas and Cambodia’s archaeological wonders, to adventures in Ethiopia and Thailand, or culinary journeys across Asia.

The airline recently announced 27 new routes, bringing its total network to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

Origin – DestinationEconomy Class (from)Business Class (from)
Abu Dhabi – Addis AbabaAED1,465 ($399)AED4,995 ($1,360)
Abu Dhabi – Chiang MaiAED1,835 ($500)AED6,995 ($1,905)
Abu Dhabi – Hong KongAED1,995 ($543)AED8,995 ($2,448)
Riyadh – Addis AbabaSR1,028 ($274)SR4,121 ($1,099)
Riyadh – KrabiSR1,466 ($391)SR4,777 ($1,274)
Riyadh – Phnom PenhSR1,871 ($499)SR4,871 ($1,298)
Riyadh – Hong KongSR2,344 ($625)SR7,496 ($1,998)
Jeddah – Addis AbabaSR1,118 ($298)SR4,121 ($1,099)
Jeddah – KrabiSR1,583 ($423)SR4,567 ($1,219)
Jeddah – Hong KongSR2,531 ($675)SR7,496 ($1,998)
Kuwait – TunisKD110 ($357)KD355 ($1,153)
Kuwait – Addis AbabaKD113 ($367)KD335 ($1,089)
Kuwait – Hong KongKD191 ($620)KD610 ($1,981)
Bahrain – Addis AbabaBD149 ($395)BD413 ($1,094)
Bahrain – Hong KongBD235 ($623)BD752 ($1,994)
Doha – Addis AbabaQR1,453 ($399)QR3,747 ($1,030)
Doha – Hong KongQR2,276 ($625)QR7,279 ($1,998)
Muscat – Addis AbabaOR153 ($397)OR421 ($1,094)
Muscat – Hong KongOR238 ($619)OR767 ($1,996)
Etihad Airways plans upgrade to business travel services with corporate programme

