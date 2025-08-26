Etihad launches flight sale with fares from $399 to new destinations

Etihad Airways has announced the launch of its New Destination Sale, giving travellers across the UAE and GCC savings of up to 30 per cent on flights to six new destinations in its expanding global network.
The promotion features discounted fares to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis, and Addis Ababa, valid for bookings made until August 28.
Travel dates cover the period from September 1 to December 31, 2025, spanning both the autumn season and the end-of-year holidays.
Etihad Airways flight sale
Etihad said the campaign caters to diverse travel preferences, from cultural expeditions in Tunisia’s historic medinas and Cambodia’s archaeological wonders, to adventures in Ethiopia and Thailand, or culinary journeys across Asia.
The airline recently announced 27 new routes, bringing its total network to more than 100 destinations worldwide.
Etihad New Destination Sale
(valid for bookings until August 28)
|Origin – Destination
|Economy Class (from)
|Business Class (from)
|Abu Dhabi – Addis Ababa
|AED1,465 ($399)
|AED4,995 ($1,360)
|Abu Dhabi – Chiang Mai
|AED1,835 ($500)
|AED6,995 ($1,905)
|Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong
|AED1,995 ($543)
|AED8,995 ($2,448)
|Riyadh – Addis Ababa
|SR1,028 ($274)
|SR4,121 ($1,099)
|Riyadh – Krabi
|SR1,466 ($391)
|SR4,777 ($1,274)
|Riyadh – Phnom Penh
|SR1,871 ($499)
|SR4,871 ($1,298)
|Riyadh – Hong Kong
|SR2,344 ($625)
|SR7,496 ($1,998)
|Jeddah – Addis Ababa
|SR1,118 ($298)
|SR4,121 ($1,099)
|Jeddah – Krabi
|SR1,583 ($423)
|SR4,567 ($1,219)
|Jeddah – Hong Kong
|SR2,531 ($675)
|SR7,496 ($1,998)
|Kuwait – Tunis
|KD110 ($357)
|KD355 ($1,153)
|Kuwait – Addis Ababa
|KD113 ($367)
|KD335 ($1,089)
|Kuwait – Hong Kong
|KD191 ($620)
|KD610 ($1,981)
|Bahrain – Addis Ababa
|BD149 ($395)
|BD413 ($1,094)
|Bahrain – Hong Kong
|BD235 ($623)
|BD752 ($1,994)
|Doha – Addis Ababa
|QR1,453 ($399)
|QR3,747 ($1,030)
|Doha – Hong Kong
|QR2,276 ($625)
|QR7,279 ($1,998)
|Muscat – Addis Ababa
|OR153 ($397)
|OR421 ($1,094)
|Muscat – Hong Kong
|OR238 ($619)
|OR767 ($1,996)