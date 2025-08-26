Etihad launches flight sale with fares from $399 to new destinations

Etihad Airways has announced the launch of its New Destination Sale, giving travellers across the UAE and GCC savings of up to 30 per cent on flights to six new destinations in its expanding global network.

The promotion features discounted fares to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis, and Addis Ababa, valid for bookings made until August 28.

Travel dates cover the period from September 1 to December 31, 2025, spanning both the autumn season and the end-of-year holidays.

Etihad Airways flight sale

Etihad said the campaign caters to diverse travel preferences, from cultural expeditions in Tunisia’s historic medinas and Cambodia’s archaeological wonders, to adventures in Ethiopia and Thailand, or culinary journeys across Asia.

The airline recently announced 27 new routes, bringing its total network to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

Etihad New Destination Sale

(valid for bookings until August 28)

Origin – Destination Economy Class (from) Business Class (from) Abu Dhabi – Addis Ababa AED1,465 ($399) AED4,995 ($1,360) Abu Dhabi – Chiang Mai AED1,835 ($500) AED6,995 ($1,905) Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong AED1,995 ($543) AED8,995 ($2,448) Riyadh – Addis Ababa SR1,028 ($274) SR4,121 ($1,099) Riyadh – Krabi SR1,466 ($391) SR4,777 ($1,274) Riyadh – Phnom Penh SR1,871 ($499) SR4,871 ($1,298) Riyadh – Hong Kong SR2,344 ($625) SR7,496 ($1,998) Jeddah – Addis Ababa SR1,118 ($298) SR4,121 ($1,099) Jeddah – Krabi SR1,583 ($423) SR4,567 ($1,219) Jeddah – Hong Kong SR2,531 ($675) SR7,496 ($1,998) Kuwait – Tunis KD110 ($357) KD355 ($1,153) Kuwait – Addis Ababa KD113 ($367) KD335 ($1,089) Kuwait – Hong Kong KD191 ($620) KD610 ($1,981) Bahrain – Addis Ababa BD149 ($395) BD413 ($1,094) Bahrain – Hong Kong BD235 ($623) BD752 ($1,994) Doha – Addis Ababa QR1,453 ($399) QR3,747 ($1,030) Doha – Hong Kong QR2,276 ($625) QR7,279 ($1,998) Muscat – Addis Ababa OR153 ($397) OR421 ($1,094) Muscat – Hong Kong OR238 ($619) OR767 ($1,996)