EXCLUSIVE: AROYA Cruises hosts over 92,000 passengers in first 4 months of operations

Saudi Arabia’s AROYA Cruises has welcomed more than 92,250 passengers since launching operations in December 2024, with 38,000 visitors during Ramadan alone, the company’s official spokesperson told Arabian Business on Monday.

Speaking at Arabian Travel Market 2025, Turky Kari, AROYA’s Executive Director of Marketing, revealed strong demand for the first Arabian cruise line, which positions itself as offering a “remarkably Arabian experience” whilst maintaining global standards.

AROYA Cruises soars successfully

“It was a very exciting journey for the last four months. We started December 16 in the Red Sea with very good occupancy trip by trip,” Kari said. “We’re hosting a lot of new guests, new cruisers in the Red Sea, majority from Saudi but we expanded beyond Saudi citizens between GCC, Arab countries and a lot of international travellers.”

The company introduced a special concept during the holy month called “Ramadan Along the Horizon,” which proved particularly successful. The vessel was anchored in front of Jeddah Yacht Club, offering Iftar and Suhoor meals alongside Ramadan-themed activities and overnight stay options, attracting 38,000 visitors.

AROYA currently operates two primary itineraries from Jeddah – a three-night weekend trip from Thursday to Sunday and a four-night weekday cruise from Sunday to Thursday. Both itineraries include visits to Saba Beach on the private island of Jabal Al-Sabaya, with weekday cruises also travelling to destinations including Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, Aqaba in Jordan, and Safaga, which serves as a gateway to Cairo.

The cruise line will host the first International Floating Franchise Exhibition from May 5-8, organised by the National Franchise Committee of the Federation of Saudi Chambers. The event will bring together Saudi brands with international investors in a unique maritime setting.

The cruise line has attracted a diverse passenger mix, with Kari noting significant numbers from GCC countries alongside unexpected interest from Russian and Uzbekistani tourists, as well as Europeans, particularly Germans and Italians.

Beginning June 12, AROYA will reposition its vessel for Mediterranean operations with a nine-night journey from Jeddah to Istanbul through the Suez Canal. From June 21, the company will launch seven-night Mediterranean itineraries visiting destinations in Turkey and Greece including Bodrum, Kaş, Kuşadası, Mykonos, Athens and Rhodes.

Cruise prices start from SAR 999 (approximately $266) per person for a three-night all-inclusive weekend trip, with premium “Khuzama” experiences available that include dedicated restaurants, lounges, butlers and concierge services.

The 1,600-cabin vessel features numerous amenities including 12 restaurants, 17 lounges and cafes, a theatre, spa, zip line, water slides and extensive children’s facilities.

AROYA Cruises is a division of Cruise Saudi, a company wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and forms part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy and develop tourism.