Fairmont announces 3 new hotel openings in Saudi Arabia

International luxury hospitality brand Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of three hotels in Saudi Arabia.

While Fairmont Red Sea is set for an end-2025 opening, Fairmont Ajdan Al Khobar is slated to be opened in 2027 and Fairmont Rua Madinah in 2028, the company said.

Aligned with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, this signifies a new stronghold in the Kingdom and bolsters the brand’s record-breaking pipeline, the hospitality brand said.

Fairmont The Red Sea

Maarten Den Nieuwenhuijsen, Senior Vice President – Openings and Guest Experience, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most dynamic tourist destinations, offering untold opportunities for growth, and the company is proud to play a role in shaping its hospitality landscape.

“I am confident that our upcoming openings will not only contribute to the Kingdom’s luxury hospitality offering but also foster meaningful connections with guests and communities,” he said.

Den Nieuwenhuijsen said these projects are a testament to the strength of the company’s development pipeline and its long-term commitment to the region.

Fairmont Ajdan Al Khobar

Fairmont The Red Sea, featuring 193 rooms and positioned in the Kingdom’s groundbreaking Red Sea Project, is set to redefine the relationship between luxury tourism and the natural world, while Fairmont Ajdan Al Khobar, featuring 60 rooms and serviced apartments, will be strategically located in the heart of Al Khobar’s center, and will become part of the vibrant Ajdan Waterfront development, the company said.

Overlooking the revered Prophet’s Mosque and located in one of Saudi Arabia’s religious cities, Fairmont Rua Madinah is set to feature 143 spacious rooms and suites, a variety of dining venues and 120 branded residences.

Fairmont Rua Madinah will join Fairmont’s established presence in Saudi Arabia, including the iconic Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel, a symbol of luxury and religious significance in the heart of the Holy City.

Fairmont Rua Madinah

Luxury hospitality brand’s existing presence in Saudi Arabia also extends to Riyadh with Fairmont Hotel Riyadh.

Rolf Lippuner, Vice President, Operations for Middle East Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and Fairmont is honoured to contribute to this exciting transformation.

“I am proud to continue stewarding the success of our existing properties, while preparing to welcome new Fairmont addresses to life.

“With its rich heritage and bold vision for the future, the Kingdom offers an unparalleled mix of genuine yet exceptional and cutting-edge innovation, providing the perfect backdrop for creating captivating and meaningful guest experiences,” he said.

The series of openings aims to meet rising demand in the Kingdom’s key tourism and economic hubs, emphasising the luxury hospitality brand’s strategy to bring exceptional dining and outstanding locations, through heartfelt service, and the delivery of meaningful experiences, the company said.