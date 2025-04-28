Flydubai to take flight to 11 summer destinations as Al Alamein and Antalya added to network

Dubai airline flydubai is set to start its seasonal operations to 11 cities this summer, providing passengers with a range of holiday destinations to explore from June 4.

This includes the start of flights to two new summer destinations, Al Alamein and Antalya.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Antalya International Airport (AYT) from June 5 and Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) from June 21.

Flydubai Summer 2025 flights

With the start of these flights, customers travelling from Dubai, and around the network, can enjoy convenient travel options to visit the Turkish Riviera and Egypt’s Al Sahel North Coast.

Customers looking for exciting destinations to explore this summer can also enjoy flydubai’s flights to destinations such as:

Batumi

Bodrum

Corfu

Dubrovnik

Mykonos

Olbia

Santorini

Tivat

Trabzon

To cater to the busy Eid Al Adha travel period, flydubai’s summer schedule will commence earlier this year at the beginning of June.

The expanding network will be served by flydubai’s young and efficient fleet including its latest retrofitted aircraft as well as the latest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that entered service in April this year.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “We have seen growth in demand for travel to popular seasonal summer destinations year-on-year. The introduction of more destinations to our summer operations reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by providing greater convenience, enhanced accessibility and more options for travel.

“We are confident that Al Alamein and Antalya will be popular choices for holiday seekers from Dubai and across the flydubai network.

“The 11 seasonal summer routes operating from June to September complement our existing popular established routes such as Georgia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Thailand.

“Flydubai continues to record growth in demand for its Business Class offering and has recorded a 20 per cent increase in Business Class passengers in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

“The airline is expected to see continued growth in Business Class numbers over the summer, underscoring the attractiveness of its offering, coupled with the introduction of its new Business Class check-in area and flydubai Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).”

With the start of flights to Antalya, flydubai expands its network in Türkiye to six points including: