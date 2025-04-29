Four Seasons to open luxury beachfront resort in Ajman’s Al Zorah by 2026

Al Zorah Development Company, a partnership between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, together with Four Seasons, has announced plans to open Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah in 2026.

The beachfront luxurious resort will undergo extensive upgrades to the existing property, including upgrades to accommodation and public facilities.

The resort will feature 23 villas, 74 rooms, and suites – all equipped with private terraces offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

Located just 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, the resort offers a unique blend of comfort and natural tranquillity.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, said the project represents an opportunity to elevate the current property into a premier luxury destination, combining local culture with Four Seasons’ global standards.

“The project will attract international attention and enhance the region’s appeal,” he said.

Bart Carnahan, President of Global Business Development, Portfolio Management, and Residential at Four Seasons, said the collaboration will further expand the brand’s presence in the UAE.

“The collaboration with Al Zorah Development aims to offer a world-class luxury experience that highlights the renowned hospitality for which Four Seasons is known,” he said.

The resort is designed to blend modern architecture with lush gardens, offering a variety of facilities that cater to guests of all ages.

Additionally, guests will enjoy a carefully curated selection of activities, such as children’s programmes, diving excursions, and guided tours to explore the mangrove forests and natural creek.

Golf enthusiasts will have access to the Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, which features an 18-hole championship course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The resort will also offer fine dining experiences, including a restaurant serving global cuisine with panoramic sea views, a beach bar and restaurant to enjoy the local atmosphere.