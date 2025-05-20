Global Village Dubai ends with record 10.5m visitors

Global Village in Dubai has concluded Season 29, setting a new benchmark with 10.5m guests.

Building on the momentum of previous years, Season 29 welcomed an even greater number of guests, surpassing last year’s historic milestone of 10 million visitors.

The destination continues to solidify its status as one of the most popular and beloved destinations in the UAE and beyond.

Global Village in Dubai

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Welcoming over 10.5m guests this season reaffirms Global Village’s position as one of the emirate’s leading and most inclusive destinations.

“While our scale is unmatched, it is our spirit of cultural connection and community that truly sets us apart. We offer a world-class family experience that brings people together through entertainment, dining, and retail from across the globe.”

This season, Global Village delivered a record number of concerts, street performances, cultural shows and special activations.

More than 90 cultures were represented across 30 pavilions, bringing together traditions, craftsmanship, and culinary diversity.

More than 400 performers delivered more than 40,000 shows, while visitors enjoyed upwards of 200 rides and attractions, more than 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options from around the world.