Hyatt eyes Middle East growth as Q1 revenues increase

Hyatt has announced its Q1 2025 financial results, showcasing continued business strength and strong performance globally.

The company is progressing towards its growth plans to triple its portfolio in Saudi Arabia within five years, supported by high-profile upcoming openings, brand debuts and a growing development pipeline.

The company also continues to grow with intent across the Middle East and Africa, with new regional openings celebrated in the first quarter of 2025, including Andaz Doha in Qatar, Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands and Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands in Kenya.

Hyatt eyes MEA growth

In Q1 2025, Hyatt reported a 5.7 per cent increase in comparable system-wide RevPAR, reflecting strong demand across global markets.

Hyatt also announced that its global net rooms grew by 10.5 per cent, and Adjusted EBITDA reached $273m, a 24.4 per cent increase after adjusting for assets sold in 2024, demonstrating the strength of the company’s asset-light business model.

In Saudi Arabia, Hyatt is preparing for several openings that reflect its strong alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the rapid evolution of its tourism sector.

Miraval The Red Sea, scheduled to open later this year, will mark the debut of the wellness brand in the region and the first of the brand’s resorts outside of the US market.

Set on Shura Island, the resort will feature 180 guestrooms and suites, offering immersive wellness programming tailored to each traveller. Additionally, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea, expected to open in 2026, will offer a premium beachfront resort experience and an array of facilities, including several distinctive restaurants and exceptional meeting and event spaces.

With 430 rooms, the property is the largest resort on the island, and it will be the premier venue for large-scale conferences, exhibitions, and celebratory events.

Within the rising cultural destination of Saudi Arabia, AlUla, Hyatt is set to open Hyatt Place AlUla in 2026.

This 215-key property will offer guests and World of Hyatt members more travel choices to experience destinations that showcase rich heritage and unique landscapes.

These high-impact developments form a key part of Hyatt’s plan to expand its presence across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, meeting increasing demand for luxury, wellness, and lifestyle experiences while contributing to national tourism goals.

Hyatt’s commitment to enhancing its lifestyle and luxury portfolio in the GCC was reflected in the recent opening of Andaz Doha in Qatar. Opened in February 2025, Andaz Doha introduced Hyatt’s lifestyle brand to the country.

Located in the prestigious West Bay area, the hotel offers 256 guestrooms, including 32 suites and 4 Royal suites, as well as 56 residences for long-term stays.

The property features distinctive dining concepts and design elements that pay homage to Qatari culture.

Hyatt continues to lead with a development pipeline of approximately 138,000 rooms globally under executed management or franchise agreements.

The company’s first-quarter performance also included net income of $20m and the repurchase of approximately 1.1m shares of Class A common stock for $149m, reflecting its continued focus on delivering shareholder value.