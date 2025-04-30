IHG to introduce Kimpton to UAE with Dubai hotel opening in 2026

IHG Hotels and Resorts has signed a management agreement with API Hotels and Resorts to launch the first Kimpton hotel in the UAE.

Set to open its doors in Q1 2026, Kimpton Dubai marks the brand’s debut in the emirate and continues the regional expansion for IHG, which now has more than 122 hotels and close to 44,000 rooms across nine Middle East countries.

Kimpton, known internationally for its distinctive design and immersive lifestyle experiences, has established a strong global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Kimpton Dubai to open in UAE in 2026

The brand’s entry into the UAE reflects the growing demand for boutique-style, experience-led stays in the region’s luxury hospitality landscape.

Positioned along the Business Bay Canal, minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Kimpton Dubai will feature 280 guest rooms, including a mix of standard and suites, three unique dining concepts, and seven flexible meeting spaces, including a ballroom.

With a strong emphasis on wellness and leisure, guests will be able to enjoy a rooftop swimming pool, spa, fitness centre, curated retail outlets, and ample parking.

This marks the second collaboration between IHG and API Hotels and Resorts, following the opening of InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay in September 2024.

Earlier, IHG signed a management agreement with The King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Company, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to open the region’s first Kimpton hotel in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels and Resorts – India, Middle East and Africa, said: “The Kimpton brand continues to redefine luxury lifestyle hospitality, leading the way with individually designed boutique hotels and restaurants that focus on self-expression, world-class design, and genuinely warm service.

“We’re proud to introduce this brand to the UAE in partnership with our valued partners, API and to bring a fresh hospitality experience to Business Bay that resonates with both local and international travellers.

“Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants represent the avant-garde of luxury lifestyle hospitality. These properties are thoughtfully designed to inspire connection and creativity, often in collaboration with local talent – from artists and musicians to chefs and designers. We’re excited to bring that same energy and spirit to Dubai.”

A spokesperson from API Hotels and Resorts, added: “Our continued partnership with IHG reflects our shared commitment to bringing global luxury experiences to the region. The introduction of Kimpton to Dubai will offer a distinct alternative in the city’s hospitality landscape – one that blends elevated lifestyle elements with a boutique soul.

“We’re confident Kimpton Dubai will become a landmark destination for both residents and visitors.”

IHG now has nine of its core brands operating across the Middle East: