In pictures: Dubai’s Shanghai Me announces new London venue at historic Hilton rooftop

Fundamental Hospitality , the Dubai-born luxury hospitality group, will open Shanghai Me this July on the 28 th floor of the London Hilton on Park Lane, adding a third London venue to its expanding international portfolio.

The opening marks the latest step in the group’s strategy of exporting UAE-developed concepts to global cities, with Shanghai Me joining Gaia London and La Maison Ani London in the company’s UK operations.

“Bringing Shanghai Me to London is a huge moment for us and I am excited to be reviving a Mayfair icon,” said Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman and Founder of Fundamental Hospitality.

“The 28th floor of the London Hilton on Park Lane has long been one of the city’s most celebrated landmarks and we are now looking to apply our signature approach to evolve the venue into a vibrant dining and entertainment destination.”

The venue, which previously housed Michelin-starred Galvin at Windows, has a storied 60-year history, including hosting The Beatles in the 1960s when it was the first Traders Vic’s. The London Hilton on Park Lane was the city’s first skyscraper hotel and tallest building when constructed in 1963.

Shanghai Me, inspired by 1930s Shanghai, will offer Pan-Asian cuisine under the direction of Chef Izu Ani, the creative mind behind GAIA and La Maison Ani, alongside Chef Yukitaka Kitade, the concept’s global culinary ambassador. The menu will feature dishes including Yellowtail Carpaccio with Black Truffle and Cantonese Roast Duck with Foie Gras & Caviar.

The 120-seat restaurant will include two private dining rooms with panoramic views from Hyde Park to the Thames. The venue will also house Bund, an intimate bar and lounge featuring DJs until the early hours.

Established in 2011, Fundamental Hospitality has built a portfolio that includes 13 concepts including GAIA, Alaya, La Maison Ani, and franchise operations such as Cipriani Dubai and Cipriani Dolci UAE. The group currently operates venues across the Middle East and Europe, with ongoing expansion plans for the GCC, UK and USA markets.

Shanghai Me represents the continued international growth of the UAE hospitality sector, as Dubai-based groups leverage their experience in the competitive Gulf luxury market to establish global brand presence.