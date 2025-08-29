India announces major new passport rules from September 1

India has announced new rules for passport applications, with updated requirements set to begin on September 1, 2025.

Indian expats in the UAE applying for passports need to meet strict International Civil Aviation Organisation photography requirements, announced the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

The ICAO sets international requirements for passport photography standards.

India passport applications for UAE expats

The consulate advice follows directives from the Ministry of External Affairs and enforces rules around the quality and accuracy of photographs on passport applications.

The Indian consulate highlighted new passport photo rules, and explained the updated rules.

The important announcementwas made on August 25, with enforcement tobegin on September 1, 2025.

New India passport rules

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, the complete passport photograph guidelines as per ICAO standards to be adhered to photograph are:

Close up of the head and top of the shoulders such that the face takes up 80-85 per cent of the photograph

The photograph should be in colour and dimensions should be 630×810 pixels

Photos should be unaltered by computer software

Background of the photograph should be white

The Consulate added that photographs must