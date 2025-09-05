Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways to relaunch Abu Dhabi and Al Ain flights with fares from $29

Jazeera Airways , Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced the relaunch of direct flights to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from October 2, reinforcing its growing regional network in the UAE.

The expansion means Jazeera Airways will now serve three UAE destinations – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai – offering passengers more affordable and convenient travel options across the Gulf.

One-way fares start at KD 9 ($29) to Al Ain and KD 14 ($45) to Abu Dhabi, with bookings now open.

Kuwait to UAE flights

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are pleased to restart our services to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain – two cities that are important to both leisure and business travellers.

“These routes, alongside our existing three daily flights to Dubai, reflect our ongoing efforts to expand connectivity across the region and offer passengers greater flexibility and choice when flying with Jazeera Airways.

“With strong demand from Kuwaiti nationals, expatriates, and UAE residents, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board to experience our efficient and affordable service.”

Elena Sorlini, MD and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We look forward to welcoming Jazeera Airways back to both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain this October. This expansion offers travellers more affordable and convenient connections between the UAE and Kuwait, supporting the growing demand for regional mobility.

“It also reflects the strength of our partnership with Jazeera Airways and our shared commitment to enhancing air connectivity across the Gulf.”