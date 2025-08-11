Lufthansa to relaunch Riyadh–Munich route in October 2025, boosting Saudi capacity by 50%

Lufthansa is set to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia by around 50 per cent with the relaunch of its non-stop Riyadh–Munich service from October 27, 2025.

The route, last operated in 2017, will connect the Saudi capital directly to the airline’s five-star Skytrax-rated Munich hub, enhancing links to Lufthansa’s global network.

Operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Flight LH641 will depart Riyadh at 6.25 am, arriving in Munich at 10.25 am — offering ideal onward connections to more than 130 destinations across Europe, America, and Asia.

Lufthansa boosts Saudi-Germany connectivity

The return service will operate on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, departing Munich at 9.45 pm and arriving in Riyadh at 4.50am the following morning.

The service will be operated by the Airbus A350-900, seating 293 passengers across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. Economy return fares will start at SR1,495 ($399).

This new connection complements Lufthansa’s daily Riyadh–Frankfurt service and boosts total Lufthansa Group flights to Saudi Arabia to 25 per week, including operations by ITA Airways and Eurowings.

Across the Middle East, the Lufthansa Group now serves the region more than 120 times weekly.

Sadiq Mohamed, General Manager Sales Saudi Arabia at Lufthansa Group Airlines, said: “Munich is one of the most popular destinations in Western Europe for many of our customers. The airport itself is a relaxing, convenient, and beautiful gateway, whether travellers are connecting onward or visiting the city and its stunning surrounding region, known for its castles and picturesque lakes near the Alps.”

The renewed route comes as demand for Riyadh flights grows, supported by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, major global events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2034, and the city’s ongoing economic transformation.