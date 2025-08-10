Mandarin Oriental to open Dubai hotel and branded residences in Wasl Tower by October 2025

Mandarin Oriental is expanding its footprint in Dubai with the launch of its second property, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, set to open in October 2025.

Located within Wasl Tower, a striking new addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline, the hotel will feature 259 rooms and suites and 224 private residences. A rooftop helipad will provide seamless VIP arrivals.

The tower itself is set to become a design landmark, boasting the region’s tallest ceramic façade and a distinctive twisting form.

Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai

Its innovative architectural fins are engineered to optimise airflow for natural cooling, and advanced energy-efficient technologies will set a new benchmark for sustainable urban design in Dubai.

Guests will be able to indulge in The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, a two-floor wellness sanctuary blending ancient healing practices with cutting-edge treatments.

The holistic approach will be anchored by four pillars:

Nourishment

In-room wellness

Beauty

Intelligent movement

The hotel will also offer ten dining concepts and bars, spanning French, Chinese, Greek, and Italian cuisine, alongside vibrant nightlife venues designed to make the hotel a gastronomic destination in its own right.

With its unique blend of sophisticated design, exceptional service, sustainable innovation, and culinary excellence, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, is set to redefine luxury hospitality in the city.

The property will also unveil Dubai’s first-ever Mandarin Oriental branded residences, available for lease. Combining the comforts of a private home with the hotel’s legendary service and world-class facilities.