Marriott announces St. Regis Jeddah to open in 2030

Marriott International has announced it will open the St. Regis Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in 2030.

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Miyar Alshati Real Estate Company (managed by Miyar Capital), Telal Al Wadi Real Estate Company and Saud Al Arifi Investment Group to introduce the hotel brand.

Anticipated to open in 2030, the project features a luxury hotel and residences.

St. Regis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, said: “The signing of The St. Regis Jeddah reflects our commitment to expand our portfolio of brands and experiences in the Kingdom.

“Jeddah continues to be an important business and leisure destination in the region, and a gateway to Makkah and Medina. We look forward to offering locals and travellers to the city the St. Regis’ legendary service, modern glamour and distinctive luxury experiences.”

The St. Regis Jeddah is expected to feature 191 guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments with sea views, five distinct dining venues including a signature restaurant and pool lounge.

The hotel is anticipated to include a range of facilities such as an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa, along with more than 1,000 sq m of meetings and events space for celebrations and iconic gatherings.

The project is also expected to include The Residences at The St. Regis Jeddah, which will feature 92 one-to-five-bedroom branded residences and offer luxury amenities such as a resident lounge, media room, children’s activity area, meeting rooms, library, fitness centre and a swimming pool.

Tilal Al Wadi Real Estate Company, Miyar Capital and Saud Alarife Group said: “We are proud to announce the signing of the first St. Regis property in Jeddah, which we are confident will elevate the standard of luxury hospitality in the city. This project also aligns with our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework.

“By fostering tourism and creating unparalleled guest experiences, we aim to contribute significantly to Jeddah’s vibrant hospitality landscape and the nation’s ambitious goals for economic diversification and cultural enrichment.”

The St. Regis Jeddah will be located within the 52-storey U-View Tower along the city’s waterfront