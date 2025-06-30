Middle East business travel surges to $18.1bn in 2024 with 6.1% growth forecast for 2025

The business travel sector in the Middle East is expanding at a faster pace than the global average, with the market reaching $18.1bn in 2024 and projected to grow by 6.1 per cent year-on-year into 2025, according to new research by Tumodo.

Compared to late 2024, the volume of business travel bookings across the region rose by 40 per cent, underscoring renewed demand for corporate mobility and technologically advanced travel services.

Tumodo attributes the rise to digital innovation, improved travel infrastructure, and post-Ramadan business momentum—April and May were the busiest months in H1 2025.

Middle East business travel

The broader MENA corporate travel market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $270.8bn by 2030, driven by economic diversification efforts, infrastructure investments, and cross-border business activity.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the most travelled-to destination in the MENA region, accounting for 20 per cent of all trips. Other key destinations included:

United Kingdom: 15 per cent

France and India: 10 per cent each

Oman: 5 per cent

These trends reflect deepening trade and investment ties between the Middle East and major European and Asian markets.

Regional carriers dominated the skies, with Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and Qatar Airways ranked as the top airlines among business travellers.

India remained the most affordable route, while the United Kingdom topped the list for premium travel—both in airfare and accommodation costs.

Dubai continues to serve as a vital travel hub with frequent routes to global business centres such as Riyadh, London, and Guangzhou.

Demand for additional corporate travel services is also rising:

Visa support increased by 15 per cent

Ground transfers grew by 11 per cent

Corporate event bookings rose by 7.25 per cent

The average trip duration remained short—just two days—but more travellers are now blending work with leisure, fuelling the rise of “bleisure” travel. Premium stays remain popular, with 75 per cent of bookings in four- and five-star hotels.

Thanks to AI-powered features, Tumodo clients experienced a 12 per cent drop in average airfare costs in H1 2025. Meanwhile, overall booking values rose by just 2 per cent, compared to a 10 per cent industry average.

Tools such as customisable travel policies, approval workflows, real-time analytics, and CO₂ emissions tracking enabled clients to optimise travel while supporting UAE’s Environment Vision 2030.

Stan Klyuy, CCO of Tumodo, said: “The impressive 50 per cent year-on-year growth we’ve seen this year signals a shift from recovery to reinvention. With average airfares down by 12 per cent and hotel bookings up only by 2 per cent, we’re helping businesses travel more efficiently by lowering emissions, saving time, and optimising cost using our AI tools and deep data.

“We’re focused on growing throughout the GCC and Europe in the future, as well as improving the platform with more intricate integrations and predictive capabilities”.

As global corporate travel rebounds, industry analysts project worldwide spending to exceed $1tn in 2025. The Middle East is expected to lead growth, with a regional expansion rate of 6.19 per cent—among the highest globally.