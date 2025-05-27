Minor Hotels strengthens presence in Dubai with Palm West Beach addition

Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner, operator and investor, announced the signing of a hotel management agreement for a prominent beachfront property on Dubai’s iconic Palm West Beach, in collaboration with Seven Tides, a Dubai-headquartered real estate development and holding company.

The addition of this new resort and serviced residences – currently operating as Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – to Minor Hotels’ managed portfolio will further strengthen the group’s growing footprint in the UAE.

The agreement will be effective from August 2025, the hotel company said.

The resort, which includes 273 hotel keys and 287 serviced apartments, boasts a premier beachfront location adjacent to NH Collection Dubai The Palm.

The agreement will see Minor Hotels’ total key count on Palm Jumeirah increase to 1,524 keys across three properties, including Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and NH Collection Dubai The Palm under three distinctive brands.

Minor Hotels said it will implement a soft refurbishment of the guest rooms and public spaces prior to a rebranding of the property to be announced later in 2025.

“This expanded collaboration with Seven Tides represents a strategic alignment of values and vision.

“Palm Jumeirah is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in the world, and securing a dominant presence on West Beach enables us to bring our elevated guest experiences to a location that perfectly embodies the energy and ambition of Dubai,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said the proven track record of Minor Hotels in delivering elevated guest experiences, combined with their operational expertise, makes them the ideal partner to manage this property.

“This is a strategic appointment as Minor Hotels already successfully manages our existing asset, the neighbouring NH Collection Dubai The Palm, and the agreement will provide enhanced synergy between the hotels,” he said.

With this latest addition, Minor Hotels continues its dynamic expansion across the UAE, currently operating 17 properties under 5 brands.