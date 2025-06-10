Oman hotel revenue hits $284m as visitor numbers up 8.6%

This is an increase of 17.3 per cent compared to OR93,094,000 ($242m) during the same period in 2024.

The statistics indicate that this growth is attributed to an 8.6 per cent rise in the total number of hotel guests, recording 831,751 guests by the end of April 2025, compared to 766,153 guests in the corresponding period in 2024.

Oman tourism growth

Additionally, the occupancy rate increased from 53.4 per cent by the end of April 2024 compared to 61.1 per cent by end of April 2025, marking a 14.4 per cent growth.

The number of guests from Oceania surged by 57.8 per cent, totalling 18,124 visitors, followed by Africa with a 57.6 per cent increase, reaching 5,993 guests. European guests rose by 19.9 per cent, totalling 314,535 visitors.

Meanwhile, guests from the Americas increased by 19.1 per cent, reaching 28,843 visitors, while GCC nationals saw a 12.6 per cent increase, totalling 53,642 guests.

Asian nationalities recorded a 5.4 per cent rise, with 114,426 visitors.

Conversely, the statistics revealed a 0.7 per cent decline in Omani guests, totalling 238,895 visitors by the end of April 2025.

Additionally, guests from other Arab nationalities decreased by 2.3 per cent, recording 32,072 visitors.