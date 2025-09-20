Oman and TUI to develop five hotels in Dhofar by 2028

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) has signed a term sheet for a strategic alliance with TUI Group, one of the world’s leading travel companies.

The agreement aims to boost Oman’s position as a competitive year-round global tourism destination and lays the groundwork for a comprehensive partnership.

Under the initial framework, OMRAN Group and TUI Group intend to jointly develop five hotels and resorts in Dhofar Governorate.

Oman TUI hotel deal

These properties, set to begin welcoming international visitors in 2028, will be operated under TUI’s internationally recognised brands including:

ROBINSON

TUI Blue

RIU

Jaz

The Mora

Together, they are expected to enrich Dhofar’s hospitality offering with diverse experiences, quality services, and global standards of sustainability.

The agreement aligns with Oman Vision 2040, reflecting OMRAN Group’s mission to drive tourism growth, attract foreign direct investment, and empower local communities, while ensuring long-term socio-economic benefits.

Salim Mohammad Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, said: “This term sheet represents a milestone in reinforcing Oman’s position on the global tourism map. In strategic collaboration with OMRAN Group and TUI, we are committed to develop world-class tourism destinations and experiences that would, not only attract a greater number of visitors, but also generate high-quality employment opportunities and draw impactful, value-driven investments.”

He added: “By combining international expertise with our local vision, we are taking the first step toward unlocking the country’s full potential as a year-long tourism destination, driving sustainable economic growth, in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Sebastian Ebel, Chief Executive Officer of TUI Group, said: “As in other parts of the world, TUI develops integrated destinations – with examples in West Africa, Central America, and Asia.

“Together with our partners in Oman, we aim to develop a destination that stands out for quality, sustainability, and uniqueness.”

Peter Krueger, Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Holiday Experiences at TUI Group, noted that demand for travel to Oman is strong and the alliance will unlock new opportunities for international tourism to the Sultanate.

The signing also initiates a process to establish a joint venture in which OMRAN Group and TUI Group are each expected to hold 45 per cent equity, with a private investor holding the remaining 10 per cent.

In addition, the agreement outlines OMRAN Group’s intention to become a strategic shareholder in TUI Group with a 1.4 per cent equity stake, subject to final agreements and regulatory approvals.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability and pledged to deliver projects in line with OMRAN Group’s strategy focused on economy, society, culture, and environment.

The resorts are expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, support the participation of SMEs, and strengthen Dhofar’s appeal as a year-round tourism destination.