Paris, Phuket top UAE travel bookings as residents opt for late-summer getaways

Paris and Phuket are the most-booked international destinations for August and September 2025 getaways from the UAE, according to recent data from dnata Travel.

“France tops the list of most-booked destinations for August and September 2025 getaways from the UAE, in line with its traditional peak travel period,” said Emily Jenkins, general manager of dnata Travel. “Travel demand to the country continues to rise, with travel experts reporting increased interest across its cities and coastal retreats.”

UAE’s favourite international destinations

Thailand followed closely behind, with Phuket ranking among the most sought-after destinations.

“Thailand has once again risen in popularity, and we are also seeing growth in demand for wider regions of the country beyond its islands, including Bangkok and the north,” Jenkins said.

Rounding out the top five most-booked international destinations were the UK, Turkey, and the Maldives.

“A strong dirham and exclusive travel offers are driving bookings to the UK, alongside events including Premier League football matches and music concerts,” Jenkins said. “The Maldives continues to be popular for relaxation, with short travel times and all-inclusive resort stays in demand.”

dnata Travel said UAE travellers are increasingly seeking city breaks, beach getaways, and cooler climates in late summer, with Europe and Asia dominating the top ten destinations.

“Late summer is a popular time for UAE residents to travel, particularly for families making the most of the final weeks of school holidays,” Jenkins said. “Cooler climates and easy beach escapes are trending for travel in August and September across city, island, and mountain locations.”

The company said solo and group travel are trending, with solo travellers making up 22 per cent of total bookings. Larger family groups are also opting for private villa stays.

Asia is seeing the highest overall growth in demand, with Japan and South Korea entering the top 20 most-booked destinations. In Europe, Switzerland and Italy have entered the top ten.