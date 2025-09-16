Priority Pass Private launches at 76 airports with VIP luxury in UAE and Saudi

Priority Pass has unveiled a new full-service luxury airport experience designed for the world’s most discerning and high-net-worth travellers.

The invitation-only programme redefines airport luxury offers expedited private check-in and security as well as discreet boarding direct to the aircraft, offering feel of private aviation to commercial airline passengers.

Initially available to businesses across the Middle East and Europe, Priority Pass Private will allow financial institutions, private banks, and wealth managers to reward their most valued clients with access to this exclusive travel experience.

Priority Pass in UAE, Saudi and Bahrain

Guests will enjoy services at 76 airports in more than 30 countries, spanning key hubs such as Dubai, London, Paris, Los Angeles, Singapore, Zurich, Shanghai, Riyadh and Geneva.

The experience includes:

Meet and Assist service with expedited security and immigration

Private VIP lounge access with design-led interiors, curated gourmet dining, and serene spaces to work or unwind

Airside chauffeured transfer for swift and discreet boarding

Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International, which owns and operates the service, said: “In today’s evolving world of luxury travel, the most discerning and high-net-worth travellers expect more than a seamless airport experience; they value time, privacy and exclusivity.

“Priority Pass Private was created to meet this need, transforming time in transit into time well spent.”

Chris Ross, Chief Brand Officer of Collinson International, said: “Priority Pass redefined what premium travel looks like. Now, with Priority Pass Private, we’re once again raising the bar, delivering an experience that truly elevates the airport journey.”

The launch will see six Middle Eastern countries included: