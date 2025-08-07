Qatar Airways announces massive expansion with extra flights to global destinations, including record 10 daily London services

Qatar Airways has ramped up its global network for the Winter 2025 season, increasing frequencies to more than 15 key destinations worldwide, including a record-breaking 10 daily flights to London Heathrow—its highest-ever frequency on the route.
The award-winning carrier is responding to surging demand by offering greater connectivity through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.
Qatar Airways will increase frequencies to major cities across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.
Qatar Airways flights
Key highlights include:
- Abu Dhabi: From five daily flights to up to six
- Berlin: From 18 weekly flights to up to 21
- Canberra: Services to restart this winter
- Cape Town: 10 to 12 weekly flights
- Casablanca: From four weekly flights to five
- Dublin: 14 to 17 weekly flights
- Frankfurt: From 18 weekly flights to up to 21
- Johannesburg: 14 to 18 weekly flights
- London Heathrow: Up to 10 daily flights (complemented by British Airways’ 2x daily)
- Madrid: From 14 weekly flights to 17
- Maldives: From three daily flights to up to four
- Manchester: From 21 weekly flights to up to 24
- Melbourne–Doha: Capacity boosted to three daily flights, thanks to Virgin Australia partnership
- São Paulo: 14 to 18 weekly flights
- Sharjah: Three to seven daily flights
- Tokyo Narita: From 11 weekly flights to up to 14
- Toronto: From five weekly flights to seven
In total, the airline is increasing flights on more than 15 routes, offering travellers enhanced flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travel.
Qatar Airways also continues to lead in in-flight innovation, with more than 50 of its Boeing 777s now offering free, Starlink Wi-Fi, with speeds of up to 500 Mbps, available to all passengers in both Economy and Premium cabins — from gate to gate.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our 5-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.
“This winter, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will launch flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing capacity to three daily flights between the two cities. Qatar Airways will also restart services to Canberra, reinforcing its commitment to enhance connectivity between Australia and the world”.