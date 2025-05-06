Qatar Airways boosts Americas network with flights to Toronto and São Paulo

Qatar Airways is broadening horizons for travellers to and from the Americas with its upcoming increase in flights to Toronto and São Paulo.

Reaffirming its focus on serving growing demand, the airline will serve Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) with five weekly flights from June 19, and São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) with 17 weekly flights from June 25.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “We launched our services to Toronto Pearson Airport less than six months ago and have seen a strong response in the market. We are proud to announce the increase in flights to meet the growing demand for our award-winning travel experience.

Qatar Airways flights to Brazil and Canada

“At the same time, we are expanding in South America with additional flights to São Paulo, a key gateway and strategic hub for business and leisure travel.”

The airline inaugurated its flights to Toronto in December 2024 ahead of the festive season, and is planning to offer daily flights to the city this coming winter to provide passengers across Canada enhanced connectivity to Doha and beyond.

Qatar Airways flights to Toronto (YYZ)

As part of the summer schedule, flights depart every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – Flight QR767: Departure 8.10am, Arrival 3pm

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR768: Departure 9pm, Arrival 4.40pm

As part of the Winter schedule flights depart daily:

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – Flight QR767: Departure 8.25am, Arrival 2.40pm

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR768: Departure 8.10pm, Arrival 4.55pm

Qatar Airways flights to São Paulo (GRU)

Qatar Airways is also increasing flights to São Paulo from 14 to 17 weekly flights.

Departing every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to São Paulo (GRU) – Flight QR785: Departure 12.10am, Arrival 9am

São Paulo (GRU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR786: Departure 10.30am, Arrival 6.45am

Passengers will continue to benefit from Qatar Airways’ seamless connections to 55 destinations in Latin America through LATAM Airlines, including Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago de Chile.