Ras Al Khaimah tourism CEO Raki Phillips to step down in October

Raki Phillips will step down as chief executive officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) in October, the authority said in a statement, marking the end of a six-year tenure that saw the emirate expand its global tourism ambitions.

Phillips led RAKTDA through a period of rapid transformation as the northernmost emirate sought to position itself as a competitive destination for international leisure and investment. Under his leadership, the authority adopted a long-term, sector-driven development model and advanced major hospitality and infrastructure projects.

During this time, Ras Al Khaimah became the first destination in the Middle East to achieve EarthCheck Sustainable Destinations Silver Certification, reflecting its focus on environmentally responsible tourism.

RAKTDA said the progress achieved reflects “the dedication of RAKTDA and the wider tourism ecosystem to the emirate’s vision and strategy, which is centered on the core principles of authenticity, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.”

The authority did not announce a successor but said it remains committed to building on the foundation established under Phillips’ leadership.

“RAKTDA thanks Mr. Phillips for his leadership and remains committed to building on this foundation to ensure continued growth and excellence. We wish him success in his next chapter,” the statement said.

Phillips, who joined RAKTDA in 2019, is credited with elevating Ras Al Khaimah’s international tourism profile and attracting major foreign investment, including several high-profile hospitality developments.