Revealed: Eid Al Adha 2025 top destinations for UAE travellers

The UAE has officially declared Eid Al Adha holidays for both the federal and private sectors , with a break from Thursday, June 5, and work resuming on Monday, June 9, 2025. Travel demand has surged during this period.

According to recent data from Wego, there is a noticeable uptick in early travel planning, with strong interest in both short-haul getaways and long-haul destinations.

“Eid holidays continue to be a key travel period for UAE residents,” said Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. “We’re seeing more demand for immersive and culturally rich destinations that are easy to access and offer good value.”

Top destinations for Eid travel from the UAE

1. Baku, Azerbaijan

Visa: 90 days visa-free for UAE nationals

Average airfare: USD 274.37

Highlights: Affordable, accessible, historic and modern blend

2. Bangkok, Thailand

Visa: 90 days visa-free

Average airfare: USD 449.08

Highlights: Culture, street food, nightlife

3. Tbilisi, Georgia

Visa: 1-year visa-free entry

Average airfare: USD 374.58

Highlights: Wine culture, mountain scenery, old-town charm

4. Kathmandu, Nepal

Visa: Visa on arrival

Average airfare: USD 283.03

Highlights: Spiritual sites, nature, heritage

5. Bali, Indonesia

Visa: Visa on arrival

Average airfare: USD 563.89

Highlights: Beaches, temples, tropical retreats

6. Phuket, Thailand

Visa: 30 days visa-free

Average airfare: USD 623.70

Highlights: Luxury resorts, beaches, relaxed atmosphere

7. London, United Kingdom

Visa: ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation)

Average airfare: USD 815.55

Highlights: Urban culture, shopping, sightseeing

8. Yerevan, Armenia

Visa: Visa-free

Average airfare: USD 232.00

Highlights: Cultural escape, budget-friendly, close to home

Wego encourages travellers to explore lesser-known and eco-conscious destinations using its travel tools and real-time search data.

Earlier this month, Arabian Business reported that Emirates added 13 flights to their existing routes to meet the surge in demand during Eid. The flights will operate to/from regional destinations, including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain.