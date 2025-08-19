Salt Bae’s Dubai restaurant closed for major renovation

Salt Bae’s Dubai restaurant is set to close for two months as it undergoes a “complete renovation”.

Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the internationally renowned restaurant group founded by celebrated chef and entrepreneur Nusret Gökçe – better known as Salt Bae, has announced a comprehensive renovation of its Dubai location as part of its “Next Chapter” strategic growth initiative.

The restaurant has closed its doors and is scheduled to reopen on October 15.

Salt Bae restaurant in Dubai closed

This development follows the successful transformation of the Bodrum and D-Maris locations earlier this summer and reflects the group’s continued commitment to investing in both new openings in Milan, Mexico City, Ibiza, Rome and the enhancement of its existing portfolio worldwide.

A statement from the restaurant said: “As the most successful Nusr-Et location anywhere in the world, Dubai holds a special place in our story.

“At Nusr-Et, we regard every occasion shared with you as exceptional. Guided by our pursuit of excellence, we continually refine and elevate every element of the dining journey.

“In alignment with this vision, Nusr-Et Dubai will be temporarily closed from August 15 to October 15 2025 to facilitate a complete renovation.

“The project aims to enrich our ambiance, design, and overall guest experience, ensuring that each visit delivers an even more inspiring and memorable moment.

“During this period, we will be delighted to welcome and serve you at our restaurant in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where you can continue to enjoy our signature flavours and hospitality until the reopening of Nusr-Et Dubai.

“We look forward to welcoming you back on October 15, 2025, when our doors will reopen with a renewed design, revitalised atmosphere, and the signature Nusr-Et flair for which we are known.

“We are deeply grateful for your understanding, loyalty, and continued patronage during this brief intermission”.